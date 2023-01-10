January's Wild Edible: Teaberry

On a mid-winter ramble through the Jefferson National Forest in West Virginia, it occurred to me that I had left my lunch and snack in the truck. Come January, there’s not a great deal to eat in these mountains, so later when I stumbled across several teaberry plants poking up from the forest floor, I gratefully consumed several of the small, bright red berries.

× Expand Bruce Ingram Gaultheria procumbens.

Gaultheria procumbens, also known as the winterberry, boxberry, and checkerberry more or less officially goes by the appellation of the Eastern teaberry, but most folks drop the first half of its name. The fruits are easily visible in the snow and also stand out in the brown, forest duff. The berries flaunt a pleasing minty or wintergreen-like flavor, although the species is not a member of the mint family. The leaves are elliptic, and I have mostly found this species in pine groves.

A wide variety of song birds consume the berries in the winter months. But because the berries are so small and often few in number, the teaberry is not a major food for any avian. So enjoy the beauty of the teaberry plant and experience the minty flavor as well.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.