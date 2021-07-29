August’s Wild Edible: Smooth Chanterelles

× Expand Bruce Ingram Smooth chanterelles add zest to any salad.

The rain two days before and the general August mugginess that followed boded well for Elaine’s and my mushrooming foray with friends Angie and Barry Lenoir in a Botetourt County, Virginia forest. Although numerous edible mushrooms are available that month, smooth chanterelles were clearly our main objective.

And the woods certainly relinquished their bounty that mid-August afternoon as we found dozens of smooth chanterelles (Cantharellus lateritius) characterized by their up to 4-or 5-inch caps with wavy margins and orange to yellow stalks with white flesh inside. The fruity odor (some folks say it reminds them of apricots) they emit aids in identification. We all gathered enough to dine on this choice edible, known for performing well in salads, sauces, egg dishes, and as meat toppings.

As is the case with just about everything having to do with mushrooms, several caveats exist. The poisonous jack-o-‘lantern is a lookalike and features a foul smell, orange flesh, and grows on wood whereas smooth chanterelles grow in soil. Never consume a mushroom the first time you gather it until you consult with an expert who can positively identify the species. Raw, wild mushrooms should never be consumed, and even the choice edibles can cause stomach distress for some individuals.

× Expand Bruce Ingram Smooth chanterelles have wavy margins and an apricot-like smell.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com