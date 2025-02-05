February’s Wild Edible: Wild Asparagus

Sometime this month or in early March in these mountains, the wild asparagus will begin to emerge from the soil in such nondescript places as ditches, roadsides and uncultivated fields. And unless you have amazingly acute powers of observation, you’ll stroll right by the green, spear-shaped shoots that are certainly a candidate for the best tasting wild vegetable in the Blue Ridge.

Bruce Ingram with asparagus. Asparagus appear in late winter in this region, but the best time to find patches of asparagus is when the green fronds appear much later in the spring.

Indeed, probably the best strategy for gathering asparagus is to make note of where you locate these plants in May and June when those shoots have grown into feather-like fronds and small, round, red berries adorn them. The berries and stems are not edible, but mark the spot and you’ll know where to find this perennial next year.

The wild and cultivated asparagus are the same species, and, of course, can be used in the same wide variety of ways. Perhaps Elaine’s and my favorite way to enjoy this vegetable is in egg frittatas. Add in some of the wild edibles found now such as watercress, dandelion and bittercress, and you’ll have a meal guaranteed to vanquish the wintertime blues.

Finally, I should pay homage to that gathering classic, Euell Gibbons’ Stalking the Wild Asparagus – a book that first stimulated my interest in searching for wild edibles… and is still inspiring folks today.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.