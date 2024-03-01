March’s Wild Edible: Redbud Buds

× Expand Bruce Ingram In our region, redbud trees often begin blooming in late March to early April.

The Blue Ridge Mountains host many trees, shrubs, and vines that produce wild edibles. But few of these flora sport blooms that taste good. A species that does is the Eastern redbud tree; indeed, Cercis canadensis is one of the first trees or shrubs in this region that blooms, often doing so as early as late March.

Redbuds are fairly easy to identify, even before they bloom. As an understory tree, they typically grow in moist, but well drained, hardwood stands beneath oaks, hickories, and red maples. I often find dogwoods, another understory tree, growing nearby. Although they can grow up to 25 to 30 feet high, most of the ones I’ve observed in our forest interiors are under 20 feet. Multiple small limbs extend from the grayish brown main trunk, giving the tree a somewhat round appearance. The pink flowers grow straight from the limbs and appear before the small, heart-shaped leaves do.

I think the pink flowers are prime to consume the first few days after they bloom. Those flowers have an appealing sweet, yet nutty, taste. I will eat them straight from the tree as a snack or bring the flowers home to put them in a tossed salad. By the way, those flowers are very nutritional, as they are high in Vitamin C. And they are important to returning pollinators as well, given the early blooming time.

So look for the redbud’s brilliant pink flowers to brighten these mountains this month…as well as your mealtime salads.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.