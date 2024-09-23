Hardy County West Virginia: A Welcoming Retreat in the Potomac Highlands

Sponsored Content

Escape to the mountains for a long relaxing weekend as the season begins its shift to fall colors, cool breezes, and charming small-town festivals.

Some people say that visiting West Virginia is like taking a step back in time, but really, it’s more stepping out of the hectic rush of a busy schedule to stop and remember how soul-filling it is to take a deep breath of fresh air, or warm your hands by the campfire, or how delicious a steaming cup of hot chocolate can be among friends on a fall evening. In these hills and hollers, you don’t have to make any excuses, or time travel, to pause and appreciate small things that bring you joy. That’s what living in Hardy County is like. Come out for a visit this fall and experience it for yourself!

From one side of the county to the other, and all the generous rolling hills between, you’ll find friendly people, breathtaking views, delicious food, and accommodations for all styles and budgets. There’s beauty all year round, but autumn holds a special place. During the weekend of September 27-29, take a road trip and take part in the county’s 71st annual Heritage Weekend, a celebration of Appalachian culture including local food, history, and architecture.

You won’t believe how much fun gets packed into a small town, especially during the Wardensville Fall Festival from October 11-13. From food trucks to fire trucks, this fall celebration will wrap you right up in the arms of the community while you enjoy unique West Virginia traditions like glassblowing at Dakota Glass Works where you can even enroll in a workshop to make your own glass pumpkin.

If you visit on a non-festival weekend, there’s still plenty to do from hiking, fishing, horseback riding, and even ice skating. Without big department stores, shopping is definitely “local”. Regional artisan’s creations can be found at the Artists Marketplace, pop-up art shows, and at the modern general stores and shops located around the county. Then stop for great food at one of the many restaurants offering meals made to order. From coffee, to burgers, to a candlelight dinner, from wood-fired pizza to farm to table offerings, you will find something for every appetite.

When you escape to our mountains to experience the stunning landscapes, friendly towns, and all our rural communities have to offer, plan to stay the night. Accommodations across the county range from off-grid cabins to luxurious mountain mansions, plus inns, a traditional hotel and boutique motels, so there’s something for everyone’s budget and desired amenities all year round. So, add Hardy County to your bucket list, travel our scenic country roads, and create your own adventure this fall in our little slice of Almost Heaven, West Virginia. For more information, check out www.visithardywv.com or visit instagram.com/visithardy.