September’s Wild Edible: Hackberries

With a name like hackberry, it would be understandable if folks think Celtis occidentalis produces bitter fruits when they ripen in these mountains come September. However, the brownish orange pea-shaped and sized fruits of this native tree are fairly sweet and make appealing snacks when I come across them during woodland rambles. Though I’ve never found enough at one time to do more with them than sprinkle the little berries on oatmeal.

× Expand Bruce Ingram Hackberries are pea-shaped and are great to snack on.

That’s because, from my experience, the hackberry is not an overly common Blue Ridge tree. I’ve mostly found them along forest edges as a medium size tree, though it is reputed to grow as tall as 90 feet. The bark is the best identifier with its gray, warty bumps and ridges. The leaves are also diagnostic with their asymmetrical bases and ovate shapes. Those leaves can be as long as six inches, but most I’ve seen have been about half that.

The hackberry is an important, though certainly not a major food for migrating songbirds. It is also a quality secondary food for wintering and year-round resident birds as the fruits can remain edible well into late autumn. So look for hackberries this month. You won’t find enough for a pie, but you’ll enjoy them as a quick pick-me-up.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.