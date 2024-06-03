Fish the Blue Ridge Highlands of Virginia!

Sponsored Content

Welcome to the Blue Ridge Highlands of Virginia, home to some of the best and most diverse freshwater fishing in the state.

× Expand Matt Reilly fly fishing

New to fishing? Not to worry, this four-county area has plenty of options for anglers young and old, experienced, and just testing the waters. You’ll find stocked ponds, float trips, and cold-water wading opportunities galore. And the famed South Holston tailwater in Tennessee is just a short drive away!

Expand Riverfeet Fly Fishing Rainbow trout

Take Whitetop Laurel Creek near Damascus, VA for example, 10 miles of first class pools and pocketwater known for rainbows and browns with a few brookies mixed in. An old railroad bed, The Virginia Creeper, follows its route and has been converted into a hiking, biking and horse trail. Bring your bike to access sections of the stream that seldom see anglers. Wheelchair users will enjoy the multiple fishing platforms on the half-mile stretch below Creek Junction, easily reached on US-58.

If you’re hankering for smallmouth in the three to five pound class, the North Fork of the Holston at Saltville may be to your liking. A long-ago environmental tragedy has paved the way for ecotourism in Saltville. From 1950 to 1972, Olin Chemical discharged mercury into the river, which at the time was not illegal. The resulting decades of catch-and-release only fishing means that the river offers anglers the best opportunity in Virginia to connect with three-pound plus smallmouth.

Not far along Interstate 81, you’ll come to Hidden Valley Lake, outside Abingdon. This 61-acre Department-owned impoundment is in the Hidden Valley Wildlife Management Area in Washington County. Hidden Valley Lake supports self-sustaining populations of largemouth bass, bluegill, redbreast sunfish and black crappie. This pristine, high-elevation lake is just as popular for hikers, rock climbers, and wildlife photographers!

× Expand Virginia State Parks Fishing Hungry Mother Lake

Families have plenty of opportunities to share the joy of fishing with young children, at places like Rural Retreat Lake and Trout Pond near Wytheville. The lake has a boat ramp, ample shoreline fishing, picnic shelters, campgrounds, and a concession that sells food, bait and tackle. Plus, the Wythe County Parks and Recreation Department operates a swimming pool adjacent to the lake!

× Expand Virginia State Parks Fly fishing at Grayson Highlands State Park

Looking for an undiscovered gem, in a spectacular mountain setting? Head to Fox Creek in Grayson County. This freestone valley stream flows along Rt. 603 and joins Rt. 16 just north of Troutdale. The Appalachian Trail crosses this stream at Fox Creek Horse Camp, a great place to set up camp, explore the wilderness of Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, and fry up a fresh trout over your campfire.

Ready to learn more? Visit FishBlueRidge.com today!