February's Wild Edible: Watercress

× Expand Bruce Ingram Watercress growing wild in one of the author’s springs.

Many residents of our region might be surprised to learn that watercress is not only a wild vegetable but is also officially classified as a superfood. Indeed, the peppery tasting, heart-shaped leaves, which are a beautiful deep green and about an inch wide, boast antioxidants which help protect our cells from damage. Cress is also a crucifer (like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and cabbage) which are known for reducing the risk of cancer.

Bruce Ingram Watercress goes great with just about any egg dish.

In these mountains, watercress often grows in shallow streams, but where it is most likely to be found is in springs. On our Southwest Virginia land, cress thrives in both of our springs where my wife Elaine and I harvest it mostly during the depths of winter when fresh veggies are hard to come by. Waterfowl, especially wood ducks, fancy this food as do deer and muskrats, but there always seems to be plenty for them and us as this shallow rooted plant spreads easily.

Watercress can harbor giardia, which can cause stomach distress, so Elaine always stir fries this vegetable before we consume it. Our favorite way to enjoy watercress is mixed in with mashed potatoes because of the peppery pizazz it brings. But we also relish it in salads, omelets, and frittatas. So this month, shake off the winter food doldrums and go gather some watercress – nature’s superfood.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com