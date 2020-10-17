Discover Kingsport Tennessee

Sponsored Content

In Kingsport, there's space for everyone, which means there are endless opportunities to get into the outdoors and safely take advantage of everything we have to offer. What kind of outdoor adventures can you expect to enjoy in Kingsport? Enough to pack your schedule and leave you wanting more.

If you love to hike, you're in luck because there are plenty of great spots, including the Devils Backbone Trail at Warriors' Path State Park or Bays Mountain Park, which features 39 miles of trails. You'll trek along the lake, into the woods, and up to the Fire Tower, a gorgeous location with a spectacular view.

Other Activities Include:

Boating is a popular activity on Patrick Henry Reservoir, which features two public ramps at the Park Marina. Boats are available for rental and include single and tandem kayaks, paddleboards, paddleboats, and canoes.

Bays Mountain Park features 39 miles of beautiful hiking trails that cover most of the 3500 acres of the park, with over 32 miles of biking trails designed for all skill levels, including the 13-mile Tour of Bays, approved for mountain biking.

If casting a line is your favorite way to relax, Fort Patrick Henry Lake is calling. A hot spot for local fishermen, the lake is loaded with bass, trout, catfish, crappie, and hybrid striped bass.

Kingsport is home to several top-level golf courses. Topping the list is Cattails at MeadowView, considered one of the top public golf courses in Tennessee. Warriors' Path State Park Golf Course also features an excellent 18-hole course, located on the Fort Patrick Henry Lake's shores, while Crockett Ridge Golf Course and Ridgefields Golf Club have great layouts and are perfect for golfers of all skill levels.

Going for a walk is always a great way to get a bit of exercise and enjoy the beautiful weather. Kingsport is fortunate to have The Greenbelt, a nine-mile linear park that connects neighborhoods, downtown, commercial districts, schools, activity center, and other parks. The asphalt pathway takes walkers, runners, and bikers along the Holston River, streams, meadows, and marshlands, showcasing the area's beauty.

Camping is another incredible Kingsport adventure, as is swimming, disc golf, and horseback riding, all of which is at Warriors' Path State Park.

There's plenty to keep you moving, so