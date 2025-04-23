Birds of the Blue Ridge: Yellow-rumped Warbler

Affectionately called “butter-butt,” the yellow rump on this warbler is hard to miss!

× Expand Mike Blevins

The Yellow-rumped Warbler is one of the few in this species that winters in our area. Science says that one of the reasons some stay (rather than joining the other warblers in Central and South America) is their ability to digest the waxy coating of berries. While some mountainous regions of the upper Blue Ridge may have uncommon breeding pairs in summer, most migrate to Canada’s boreal forests to nest. Watch for their return in fall and offer suet – a winter favorite.

Fun Facts

The Yellow-rumped Warbler has exceptional foraging skills – catching insects in flight, picking them out of spiderwebs, skimming the surfaces of water and munching on berries and backyard treats.

How to Identify a Yellow-rumped Warbler

In addition to the signature rump and other yellow patches on this charcoal, black and white bird, watch them flitting out from perches to catch insects – much like a flycatcher. They flash white patches on the tail, too.

Yellow-rumped Warbler Habitat

Open woods, gardens, brushy thickets and conifer forests.

Conservation Note

The numbers are increasing yet they continue to face collision threats with structures.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over four decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean and seven European countries. She is a contributing editor with BRC magazine and a freelance writer, penning travel and nature feature articles for several regional and national print publications. Angela created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

