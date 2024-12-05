Birds of the Blue Ridge: Red-headed Woodpecker

The handsome Red-headed Woodpecker is often the “spark” species for igniting interest in birding.

The strong lines of contrast between inky black, bright white and vivid red feathers are quickly recognizable. And has earned this woodpecker several nicknames like flying checkerboard, flag bird, shirt-tail bird and more.

Expand Mike Blevins

Mentioned throughout history in story and song and in the epic poem, “The Song of Hiawatha” by Longfellow, this bird holds a special place in the mythology of many cultures. In some First Nation societies, the black and white colors represent the call to see issues clearly and red on the head symbolizes the awakening of new thought.

Red-headed Woodpeckers are omnivorous and quite adept at catching insects in flight. They are cavity nesters. Both partners build, often choosing branches or trees with the bark gone (likely to deter predation from snakes). The nesting hole can be 8-16 inches deep.

Fun Fact

Fossils of the Red-headed Woodpecker, dating back two million years, have been found in Virginia and other states.

How to Identify a Red-headed Woodpecker

This woodpecker appears to have been turned upside-down and dipped in red to its shoulders. Wings are half-black and half-white and the bellies are white. Both sexes look alike.

Red-headed Woodpecker Habitat

Open groves with ample snags (standing dead or dying trees), deciduous woodlands and forest edges.

Conservation Note

The loss of standing dead trees and nut-producing trees along with preferred habitat loss have caused a concerning cumulative decline in numbers.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over four decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean and seven European countries. She is a contributing editor with BRC magazine and a freelance writer, penning travel and nature feature articles for several regional and national print publications. Angela created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

