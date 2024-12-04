December’s Wild Edible: Black Haws

As an understory tree in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the common black haw is often overlooked although it’s common in these highlands. And quite frankly, our region’s wild mammals and birds largely ignore the dogwood-berry-size purplish black drupes until later in the fall when other more appealing soft mast has been consumed. But that only results in the fruits of Viburnum prunifolium becoming an important food source for wildlife in December and January.

× Expand Bruce Ingram The common black haw is an important wildlife food in late fall and early winter, as well as a nice snack for us.

This haw, and it has a number of close relatives in our region, is best located in the spring when the dainty, white, bell-like flowers illuminate the forest. The two-inch or so ovate, elliptical leaves are another feature as are the small dark brown plates that characterize the bark. The trees on our land rarely top 10 feet, but the bright red leaves come fall are quite attractive.

On our Botetourt County, Virginia, land, I often do timber thinning around hard mast producers such as hickories and white and red oak species. But I leave important understory trees such as dogwoods and haws because they naturally thrive under hardwoods. The black haw is worth noticing and protecting on your woodlot, and the drupes (which taste a little like prunes) are worth snacking on, as well.

