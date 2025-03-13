Birds of the Blue Ridge: Common Merganser

Elegant, streamlined Common Mergansers gather on the freshwaters of the Blue Ridge during winter.

These large ducks breed in the upper reaches of North America and come south to float and fish our waterways during cold weather. They can be seen gathered with other duck species and quickly identified by their signature move of diving underwater for food.

Look carefully during spring and fall migration as this species is very similar to the Red-breasted Mergansers passing through on their migration routes.

Fun Facts

Common Mergansers are also called goosanders, fish ducks and sawbills. Their name loosely translates to “diving (or plunging) goose” although they are not geese and are more closely related to ducks.

How to Identify a Common Merganser

Males have a dark green head, sharply contrasted dark and light body and red bill. Females are gray with a white throat, shaggy cinnamon head and red bill. The bills on both are notably long and narrow.

Common Merganser Habitat

In our area, they can be seen (often in large groups) in freshwater rivers, lake and reservoirs during winter.

Conservation Note

Populations of this bird have remained steady while they continue to be susceptible to pesticides, metals and acid rain.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over four decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean and seven European countries. She is a contributing editor with BRC magazine and a freelance writer, penning travel and nature feature articles for several regional and national print publications. Angela created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

