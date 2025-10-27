The Smokies in Focus

Contributor Joshua T. Moore’s latest book celebrates the wonders of the mountains that kick-started his career as an acclaimed photographer.

For more than half a decade, our readers have admired countless glimpses of the region’s natural beauty through the lens of contributing photographer Joshua T. Moore. The East Tennessee native’s exceptional work has been featured by many other prominent entities, including National Geographic’s “Your Shot,” the National Park Service, USA Today, Smoky Mountain Living and Landscape Photography Magazine.

His second book, “Shaconage: The Land of Blue Smoke, the Great Smoky Mountains,” was released earlier this year and is a celebration of an area near and dear to his heart.

“The Great Smoky Mountains were the first place I learned photography in college,” says Moore. “They have been my backyard playground for as long as I can remember. They were where I honed my skills, where I go to unwind, explore with friends and family, and the one place I love to get lost.”

The book is divided into three main sections: “The Views,” “The Forest” and “Water.” Moore’s firm foundation in landscape photography is on full display in each, with subjects ranging from the ordinary to the extraordinary. Brilliant sunrises, mist-shrouded trails, cascading waterways and wildlife close-ups are a few of the Smokies’ marvels featured.

We are pleased to present a sampling of what can be found within the pages of “Shaconage” here. The full book is available for purchase directly from the publisher, America Through Time, as well as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. See more of Moore’s work at joshtmoore.com.

× Expand Joshua T. Moore The Hiram Caldwell House in the Cataloochee section of the Great Smoky Mountains.

× Expand Joshua T. Moore Fontana Dam spillway releasing water to reduce water levels at Fontana Lake.

× Expand Joshua T. Moore The Appalachian Trail coming up Newfound Gap in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

× Expand Joshua T. Moore Autumn along Newfound Gap Road (U.S. 441) in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

