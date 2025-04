Summer 2025 Festivals & Events Guide

For every weekend for the rest of the year, there’s a great excursion awaiting, with a perfect event built in.

× Expand State Fair of West Virginia State Fair of West Virginia, August 7-16, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

LATE JUNE

June 21 — Brewfest. Knoxville, Tennessee.

June 21 — CommUNITY BBQ Bash Art and Farmers Market. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

June 21 — Georgia State Fiddlers Convention. Blairsville, Georgia.

June 21 — Hometown Market/Pride Block Party. Fairmont, West Virginia.

Expand Cricket Brantley Jackson Square Lavender Festival, June 21, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

June 21 — Hops in the Hills Craft Beer Festival. Maryville, Tennessee.

June 21 — Jackson Square Lavender Festival. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

June 21 — Juneteenth: A Cultural Celebration. Mauldin, South Carolina.

June 21 — RC Cola-MoonPie Festival. Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

June 21 — WaterPark Summer Solstice Party. Massanutten, Virginia.

June 21-22 — Rhododendron Festival. Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

June 25-29 — West Virginia Freedom Festival. Logan, West Virginia.

June 26-28 — West Virginia Bigfoot Festival. Sutton, West Virginia.

June 26-July 5 (closed June 29) — Buchanan Community Carnival. Buchanan, Virginia.

June 28 — Freedom Blast. Greer, South Carolina.

June 28 — Heritage Day and Wood Kiln Opening. Lenoir, North Carolina.

June 28 — Old McDonald Farm Food Truck Takeover. Sale Creek, Tennessee.

June 28-29 — Country Thunder. Bristol, Tennessee.

June 28; July 26; Aug 16 — Music in the Park at Hoover Ridge. Madison, Virginia.

JULY

July 2-5 — Stanley Homecoming. Stanley, Virginia.

July 2-13 — Salem Fair. Salem, Virginia.

July 3 — Clemson MBA Fireworks on the Fourth. Greenville, South Carolina.

July 3 — Freedom Food Festival. Lexington, Virginia.

July 3 — Summer Jam. Massanutten, Virginia.

July 3-6 — Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. Charleston, West Virginia.

July 3-27 — Wintergreen Music Festival. Wintergreen, Virginia.

Expand City of Greer Freedom Blast, June 28, Greer, South Carolina.

July 4 — 4th Fest. Harlan, Kentucky.

July 4 — 4th of July Celebration. Wytheville, Virginia.

July 4 — Annual 4th of July Celebration & Fireworks. Helen, Georgia.

July 4 — Fourth of July Downtown Get Down. Luray, Virginia.

July 4 — Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration. Clinton, Tennessee.

July 4 — Independence Day Celebration at Crab Orchard Museum. Tazewell, Virginia.

July 4 — Independence Day Fireworks. Woodstock, Virginia.

July 4 — Independence Day Parade & Fireworks. Galax, Virginia.

July 4 — July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at Tweetsie Railroad. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 4 — July 4th Fireworks Over Lake Chatuge. Hiawassee, Georgia.

July 4 — Lake Blue Ridge Fireworks. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

July 4 — Patriot Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

July 4 — Red, White & Blairsville Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks. Blairsville, Georgia.

July 4 — Red, White & Boom. Spartanburg, South Carolina.

July 4 — Star-Spangled Banner Elk. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Expand Charleston Regatta Inc. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, July 3-6, Charleston, West Virginia.

July 4-5 — Balloons Over Rockbridge Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival. Lexington, Virginia.

July 4-5 — Championship Rodeo. Galax, Virginia.

July 4-5 — Christmas in July Festival. West Jefferson, North Carolina.

July 4-5 — Independence Day Celebration. Yadkinville, North Carolina.

July 5 — 4th of July Parade & Festival. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 5 — Fireworks at the Lighthouse. Mt. Nebo, West Virginia.

July 5-6 — Art on the Greene. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

July 5-6 — Sweet Corn Festival at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

July 6 — Lake Nottely Boat Parade. Blairsville, Georgia.

July 7, 14, 21, 28 — Monday Night Concert Series in Broyhill Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 10-13 — Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Linville, North Carolina.

July 11-12 — Friends of Charity Auto Fair. Beckley, West Virginia.

July 11-12 — Master Musicians Festival. Somerset, Kentucky.

July 11-12 — North Carolina Blackberry Festival. Lenoir, North Carolina.

July 11-12 — Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention. Tazewell, Virginia.

July 11-12 — Rock the Country. Ashland, Kentucky.

July 11-13 — Berea Craft Festival. Berea, Kentucky.

July 11-13 — Fanboy Expo. Knoxville, Tennessee.

July 11-13 — John Henry Days. Talcott, West Virginia.

July 11-19 — Putnam County Fair. Eleanor, West Virginia.

July 11-20 — Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair (Summer). Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

July 12 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 12 — Mountain City Sunflower Festival. Mountain City, Tennessee.

July 12 — New Deal Festival. Arthurdale, West Virginia.

Expand Courtesy of Balloons Over Rockbridge Balloons Over Rockbridge Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival, July 4-5, Lexington, Virginia.

July 12-13 — Arts & Crafts Show. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

July 12-13 — Hampshire County Farm Crawl. Romney, West Virginia.

July 12-19 — WV Poultry Festival & Parade. Moorefield, West Virginia.

July 13 — Concert in the Park: Alair Summer Concert Series. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 16-19 — West Virginia’s Branch Mountain Bluegrass Festival. Moorefield, West Virginia.

July 17-19 — 4848 Festival. Snowshoe, West Virginia.

July 17-19 — Shriners Bluegrass Festival. Olive Hill, Kentucky.

July 17-20 — Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands. Asheville, North Carolina.

July 18-19 — Alleghany County Fiddler’s Convention. Sparta, North Carolina.

July 18-19 — Chillin’ & Grillin’ in the Glades. Wise, Virginia.

July 18-19 — Grainger County Tomato Festival. Rutledge, Tennessee.

July 18-20 — Hungry Mother Festival. Marion, Virginia.

July 18-20 — Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days. Moneta, Virginia.

July 18-26 — Fun Fest. Kingsport, Tennessee.

Expand James Shafer Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, July 10-13, Linville, North Carolina.

July 18-Aug 31 — Shenandoah Valley Music Festival. Orkney Springs, Virginia.

July 19 — Art Walk. Dillsboro, North Carolina.

July 19 — Grooves in the Garden Outdoor Music Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

July 19 — Hometown Market/Friendly City Car Show. Fairmont, West Virginia.

July 19 — Pancakes with Pirates. Moneta, Virginia.

July 19 — Reggae by the River. Buchanan, Virginia.

July 19 — Tri-State Outdoors Fest. Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

July 19 — Twilight Hot as Hades Market. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

July 19-20 — High Country Artisans’ Butternut Creek Festival. Blairsville, Georgia.

July 19-24 — New River Gorge Summit. Pipestem, West Virginia.

July 20 — Hamlett-Dobson Farm Fest. Kingsport, Tennessee.

July 22-27 — Charity Horse Show - Hunter/Jumper I. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 23-27 — FloydFest. Check, Virginia.

July 24-26 — Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem. Grundy, Virginia.

July 25 — Dino Festival. Martinsville, Virginia.

July 25 — Symphony by the Lake at Chetola. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 25-26 — Hillbilly Jam. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

July 25-26 — Rock the Country. Anderson, South Carolina.

July 25-26 — Smoke on the Mountain Barbecue Championship. Galax, Virginia.

Expand Itamar Gat | Eyes of the World Photography 4848 Festival, July 17-19, Snowshoe, West Virginia.

July 25-27 — Mary Draper Ingles Festival. Radford, Virginia.

July 25-Aug 3 — Virginia Highlands Festival. Abingdon, Virginia.

July 26 — Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival. Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

July 26 — Harvest Festival at Hardman Farm Historic Site. Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.

July 26 — Main Street Moments Streetfest. Tazewell, Virginia.

July 27-Aug 3 — Grassy Creek Mineral & Gem Show. Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

July 28-Aug 2 — Frederick County Fair. Clear Brook, Virginia.

July 29-Aug 2 — Charity Horse Show - Hunter/Jumper II. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 29-Aug 2 — Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival. Parsons, West Virginia.

July 30-Aug 3 — Appalachian String Band Music Festival. Clifftop, West Virginia.

July 31-Aug 2 — Mountain Dance & Folk Festival. Swannanoa, North Carolina.

July 31-Aug 3 — NC Mineral & Gem Festival. Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

Expand Courtesy of the Art League of Marion Hungry Mother Festival, July 18-20, Marion, Virginia.

AUGUST

Aug 1-2 — Botetourt County Fair. Buchanan, Virginia.

Aug 1-2 — Literary Festival. Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Aug 1-2 — Mount Mitchell Arts & Crafts Fair. Burnsville, North Carolina.

Aug 1-2 — Steppin’ Out Festival. Blacksburg, Virginia.

Aug 1-3 — Corn Festival. Stanton, Kentucky.

Aug 1-3 — CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Aug 1-3 — West Virginia Peach Festival. Fort Ashby, West Virginia.

Aug 2 — RC Airshow Over Summit Field. Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Aug 2 — Rock the Ridge. Massanutten, Virginia.

Aug 2 — Treasure on the Mountain. Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Aug 2-3 — Art on the Greene. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Aug 4-9 — Old Fiddlers’ Convention. Galax, Virginia.

Aug 7-10 — South Carolina New Play Festival. Greenville, South Carolina.

Aug 7-16 — State Fair of West Virginia. Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Aug 8-9 — 89th Annual Agricultural Fair. Newport, Virginia.

Aug 8-9 — SWVA Big Rig Showdown. Lebanon, Virginia.

Aug 8-9 — Waldensian Festival. Valdese, North Carolina.

Aug 9 — Irish Fest on the Hill. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Aug 9 — Knoxville Water Lantern Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Expand Ashley Goins | Color Blind Photography Tri-State Outdoors Fest, July 19, Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

Aug 9 — Margarita Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Aug 9 — Peach Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards. Winchester, Virginia.

Aug 9 — Route 11 Yard Crawl. Shenandoah County, Virginia.

Aug 9 — SedaliaFest. Big Island, Virginia.

Aug 9-10, 16 — Sunflowers & Selfies. Helen, Georgia.

Aug 9-16 — High Knob Outdoor Fest. Norton, Virginia.

Aug 12-16 — Boyd County Fair. Ashland, Kentucky.

Aug 15-16 — Meet the Mountains Festival. Johnson City, Tennessee.

Aug 15-23 — Georgia Mountain Fair. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Aug 15-24 — Summer Music Festival. Staunton, Virginia.

Aug 16 — Annual Tomato Festival. Fairmont, West Virginia.

Aug 16 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Aug 16 — Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival. Townsend, Tennessee.

Expand Exchange Place Hamlett-Dobson Farm Fest, July 20, Kingsport, Tennessee.

Aug 17 — Concert in the Park: Alair Summer Concert Series. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Aug 17-23 — Jefferson County Fair. Kearneysville, West Virginia.

Aug 19-23 — Plein Air Festival. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Aug 21-23 — Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Club Invasion. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Aug 23 — GermanFest. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Aug 23 — Heritage Day. Christiansburg, Virginia.

Aug 23 — Rockbridge Community Festival. Lexington, Virginia.

Aug 23 — Smith River Fest. Axton, Virginia.

Aug 23 — WNC Bigfoot Festival. Marion, North Carolina.

Aug 23-24 — ChattaZOOga Pet Expo. East Ridge, Tennessee.

Aug 23-24 — Knoxville Asian Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Aug 23-24 — Railroad Heritage Weekend at Tweetsie Railroad. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Aug 23-24 — Watermelon Festival. Sale Creek, Tennessee.

Aug 28-30 — Manchester Music Festival. Manchester, Kentucky.

Aug 28-31 — Front Porch Fest. Stuart, Virginia.

Aug 28; Sept 4, 11, 18; Oct 2, 9 — Acoustic Sunsets Fall Concert Series. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Expand Diana Gates Photography Mountain Dance & Folk Festival, July 31-August 2, Swannanoa, North Carolina.

Aug 29-31 — Labor Day Gospel Music Weekend. Stuart, Virginia.

Aug 29-31 — West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Aug 29-Sept 1 — Labor Day Flea Market & Gun Show. Hillsville, Virginia.

Aug 29-Sept 1 — North Carolina Apple Festival. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Aug 30 — Folk Pottery & Arts Festival. Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.

Aug 30 — Grape Stomp Fest. Blairsville, Georgia.

Aug 30 — Labor Day Car Show. Dawsonville, Georgia.

Aug 30 — MASS Bash. Massanutten, Virginia.

Aug 30 — Mile High Kite Festival. Beech Mountain, North Carolina.

Aug 30 — Taste of the Mountains. Madison, Virginia.

Aug 30 — Twilight Grand Market. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Aug 30-31 — Art on the Greene. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Aug 30-31 — Arts & Crafts Show. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Aug 30-31 — Hiawassee Pro Rodeo. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Aug 30-31 — Pickle Fest at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Aug 31 — Big Kahuna Wing Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

SEPTEMBER

Sept 4 — Taste of Blount. Maryville, Tennessee.

Sept 4-6 — Knott County Gingerbread Festival. Hindman, Kentucky.

Sept 4-7 — Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival. Pipestem, West Virginia.

Sept 4-7, 11-14, 18-21; nightly Sept 25-Nov 2 — Oktoberfest. Helen, Georgia.

Expand Uneek Tree Waldensian Festival, August 8-9, Valdese, North Carolina.

Sept 5-6 — Aiken’s Makin’ Art & Craft Show. Aiken, South Carolina.

Sept 5-6 — Nicholas County Potato Festival. Summersville, West Virginia.

Sept 5-6 — SC Apple Festival. Westminster, South Carolina.

Sept 5-7 — Smoky Mountain Fan Fest. Kingsport, Tennessee.

Sept 5-13 — Chattahoochee Mountain Fair. Cornelia, Georgia.

Sept 5-14 — North Carolina Mountain State Fair. Fletcher, North Carolina.

Sept 5-14 — Tennessee Valley Fair. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sept 6 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Sept 6 — Blue Ridge Mountains Wine & Jazz Festival. Ellijay, Georgia.

Sept 6 — Rockbridge Beer & Wine Festival. Lexington, Virginia.

Sept 6 — ShenArtsFest. Winchester, Virginia.

Sept 6-7 — Fall Market at the Greenway. Cleveland, Tennessee.

Sept 6-7 — West Virginia Wine & Jazz Festival. Morgantown, West Virginia.

Expand Water Lantern Festival Knoxville Water Lantern Festival, August 9, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sept 7 — Concert in the Park: Alair Summer Concert Series. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Sept 10-13 — Antlers & Acorns: The Boone Songwriters Festival. Boone, North Carolina.

Sept 12 — Sippin’ In Simpsonville: Fall Wine Tasting. Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Sept 12-13 — SOOIE. | Mauldin BBQ Cook-Off. Mauldin, South Carolina.

Sept 12-14 — Upstate Renaissance Faire. Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Sept 12-Oct 27 — Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Sept 13 —Boones Mill Apple Festival. Boones Mill, Virginia.

Sept 13 — Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival. Mocksville, North Carolina.

Sept 13 — Olde Salem Days. Salem, Virginia.

Sept 13 — Paw Paw Festival. Paw Paw, West Virginia.

Sept 13-14 — Pulaski County Fall Flea Market. Dublin, Virginia.

Expand Todd Bush Mile High Kite Festival, August 30, Beech Mountain, North Carolina.

Sept 18-20 — Blazin’ Bluegrass Fall Festival. Whitley City, Kentucky.

Sept 18-20 — Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival. Kodak, Tennessee.

Sept 18-20 — Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival. Buena Vista, Virginia.

Sept 18-21 — euphoria Food, Wine & Music Festival. Greenville, South Carolina.

Sept 19-20 — Healing Appalachia. Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Sept 19-21 — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee.

Sept 19-21 — Fall Naturalists’ Rally. Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

Sept 19-21 — Ole Time Festival. Edinburg, Virginia.

Sept 19-21 — Promenade on Pine. Bledsoe, Kentucky.

Sept 19-Nov 1 (Friday and Saturday nights) — Ghost Train at Tweetsie Railroad. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Sept 20 — Blues & BBQ Festival. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Sept 20 — Celebracion of Winchester. Winchester, Virginia.

Sept 20 — Cherokee Heritage Festival. Hayesville, North Carolina.

Sept 20 — Hometown Market/End of Summer Bash. Fairmont, West Virginia.

Expand Blount Partnership Taste of Blount, September 4, Maryville, Tennessee.

Sept 20 — Martinsville-Henry County Is for Book Lovers Festival. Spencer, Virginia.

Sept 20 — Mountain Heritage Festival. Sparta, North Carolina.

Sept 20 — Sunflower Hippie Festival at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Sept 20 — Wilderness Trail Festival. Christiansburg, Virginia.

Sept 20 — Youth Arts Festival. Dillsboro, North Carolina.

Sept 20-21 — Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival. Clear Brook, Virginia.

Sept 21-27 — National Quartet Convention. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Discover More Great Mountain Festivals & Events:

The story above first appeared in our May / June 2025 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!