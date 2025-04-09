Fall 2025 Festivals & Events Guide

For every weekend for the rest of the year, there’s a great excursion awaiting, with a perfect event built in.

× Expand Somerset Tourism Moonlight Festival, October 18, Somerset, Kentucky.

LATE SEPTEMBER

Sept 22-28 — Mayberry Days. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Sept 23-27 — SC Foothills Heritage Fair. Seneca, South Carolina.

Sept 24-27 — Henry County Fair. Ridgeway, Virginia.

Sept 25-27 — Dailey & Vincent Music Fest. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Sept 26 — Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Food & Whiskey Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Sept 26 — Greer Alive. Greer, South Carolina.

Sept 26-28 — Community Apple Festival. Chilhowie, Virginia.

Expand Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council Mayberry Days, September 22-28, Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Sept 26-28 — Mountain Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival. Kearneysville, West Virginia.

Sept 26-Oct 25 — Rotary Club Fall Crafts Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Sept 27 — Burke’s Garden Fall Festival. Tazewell, Virginia.

Sept 27 — North Georgia Highland Games. Clayton, Georgia.

Sept 27 — Oktoberfest Kickoff Concert. Massanutten, Virginia.

Sept 27 — Pratt Fall Festival. Pratt, West Virginia.

Sept 27 — Railfest. Greer, South Carolina.

Sept 27 — WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival. Woodstock, Virginia.

Sept 27-28 — Fall Folk Arts Festival. Kingsport, Tennessee.

Sept 27-28 — Grayson Highlands Fall Festival. Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

Sept 27-28 — HoLa! Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sept 27-28 — Queen City Mischief & Magic. Staunton, Virginia.

Sept 27-28 — Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival. Moneta, Virginia.

Sept 27-Oct 5 — Mountain State Forest Festival. Elkins, West Virginia.

OCTOBER

Oct 1-4 — Albino Skunk Music Festival. Greer, South Carolina.

Oct 2-4 — Kentucky Apple Festival. Paintsville, Kentucky.

Expand Exchange Place Fall Folk Arts Festival, September 27-28, Kingsport, Tennessee.

Oct 2-4 — Secret City Improv Comedy Festival. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Oct 2-5 — West Virginia Pumpkin Festival. Milton, West Virginia.

Oct 2-19 — Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair (Fall). Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Oct 3 — Buskers Fest. Boone, North Carolina.

Oct 3-4 — 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 3-4 — Knox Pride Fest. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Oct 3-4 — Unicoi County Apple Festival. Erwin, Tennessee.

Oct 3-5 — National Storytelling Festival. Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Oct 4 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — Aunt Het Fall Festival. Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

Oct 4 — Brushy Mountain Apple Festival. North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — ColorFest. Dillsboro, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — Dayton Days Autumn Celebration. Dayton, Virginia.

Oct 4 — Farm City Day. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — Greer Arts & Eats Festival. Greer, South Carolina.

Oct 4 — Mountain Magic in the Fall. Buchanan, Virginia.

Expand Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Fall Color Ramble, October 4-12, Linville, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — Sonker Festival. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — Spooky Paws Pet Parade. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 4 — Spruce Pine BBQ Festival. Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

Oct 4-5 — 47th Annual Ketner’s Mill Fair. Whitwell, Tennessee.

Oct 4-5 — Indian Summer Festival. Suches, Georgia.

Oct 4-5 — John C. Campbell Folk School Fall Festival. Brasstown, North Carolina.

Oct 4-5 — North Georgia Fried Pickle Festival. Dalton, Georgia.

Oct 4-12 — Fall Color Ramble. Linville, North Carolina.

Oct 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 — Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival. Syria, Virginia.

Oct 5 — Concert in the Park: Alair Summer Concert Series. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Oct 8-12 — Blue Highway Fest. Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Oct 10-11 — Ghosts of Racing and Ghost Walk. Dawsonville, Georgia.

Oct 10-11 — SC Bigfoot Festival. Westminster, South Carolina.

Oct 10-12 — Autumn Leaves Festival. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Oct 10-12 — Bank of America Fall for Greenville. Greenville, South Carolina.

Oct 10-12 — Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival. Cashiers, North Carolina.

Expand Destination Dawsonville Ghosts of Racing and Ghost Walk, October 10-11, Dawsonville, Georgia.

Oct 10-12 — Hands & Harvest Festival. Highland County, Virginia.

Oct 10-12 — Heritage Days Festival. Rogersville, Tennessee.

Oct 10-18 — Georgia Mountain Fall Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Oct 11 — Apple Harvest Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards. Winchester, Virginia.

Oct 11 — Fall Festival. Massanutten, Virginia.

Oct 11 — Highlanders Festival. Radford, Virginia.

Oct 11 — Mountain Glory Festival. Marion, North Carolina.

Oct 11 — Taste of Our Towns. Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Oct 11 — Tiger Fall Festival. Tiger, Georgia.

Oct 11 — Twilight Harvest Moon Market. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 11 — Vinton Fall Festival. Vinton, Virginia.

Oct 11-12 — Apple Butter Festival. Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

Oct 11-12 — Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival. Crozet, Virginia.

Oct 11-12 — Fall Arts in the Park. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Oct 11-12 — Oktoberfest. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 11-12 — Page County Heritage Festival. Luray, Virginia.

Oct 11-12 — Sugar Mountain Resort’s Oktoberfest. Sugar Mountain, North Carolina.

Oct 11-12 — Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival. Amherst, Virginia.

Expand Crisp Pics, LLC Hands & Harvest Festival, October 10-12, Highland County, Virginia.

Oct 11-12, 18-19 — Georgia Apple Festival. Ellijay, Georgia.

Oct 16 — History & Haunts. Sevierville, Tennessee.

Oct 16-19 — Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands. Asheville, North Carolina.

Oct 16-19 — Fall LEAF Festival. Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Oct 16-19 — Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival. Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Oct 17-18 — Gran Fondo Hincapie. Greenville, South Carolina.

Oct 17-18 — Witches Wynd. Kingsport, Tennessee.

Oct 17-19 — Anthem GO Outside Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

Oct. 17-19 — Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Oct 17-19 — Home Craft Days Festival. Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Oct 17-19 — Oktoberfest. Walhalla, South Carolina.

Oct 18 — Apple Harvest Festival. Waynesville, North Carolina.

Oct 18 — Bridge Day. Fayetteville, West Virginia.

Oct 18 — Hampshire County Fall Crawl. Romney, West Virginia.

Oct 18 — Moonlight Festival. Somerset, Kentucky.

Expand Town of Dobson Dobson Spooktacular, October 25, Dobson, North Carolina.

Oct 18 — NC Liver Mush Festival. Shelby, North Carolina.

Oct 18 — October Sky Festival. Oliver Springs, Tennessee.

Oct 18 — Paws in the Park. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Oct 18 — Sky Valley Fall Festival. Sky Valley, Georgia.

Oct 18 — The Artisan Makers Market. Greer, South Carolina.

Oct 18 — Valle Country Fair. Valle Crucis, North Carolina.

Oct 18 — Wade’s Mill Annual Apple Butter Festival. Raphine, Virginia.

Oct 18 — Yadkin Valley Grape Festival. Yadkinville, North Carolina.

Oct 18-19 — Arts & Crafts Show. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Oct 18-19 — Chattanooga Apple Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 18-19 — Gold Rush Days Festival. Dahlonega, Georgia.

Oct 18-19 — Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival. Lake Lure, North Carolina.

Oct 18-19 — Woolly Worm Festival. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Oct 23-25 — Southern Gap Elk Fest. Grundy, Virginia.

Oct 24 — Greer Alive. Greer, South Carolina.

Oct 24-26 — Ghouls, Goblins and Witches. Sale Creek, Tennessee.

Oct 24-26 — Mountain Moonshine Festival. Dawsonville, Georgia.

Expand Noussaiba Garti Skeleton Festival, October 25, Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Oct 25 — Appalachian Brew, Que, and Stew Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Oct 25 — Blue Ridge Folklife Festival. Ferrum, Virginia.

Oct 25 — Bonez & Booz. Martinsville, Virginia.

Oct 25 — Dobson Spooktacular. Dobson, North Carolina.

Oct 25 — Lee County Tobacco Festival. Pennington Gap, Virginia.

Oct 25 — Pumpkin Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards. Winchester, Virginia.

Oct 25 — Skeleton Festival. Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Oct 25 — Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Oct 25 — Spooktacular Halloween Bash. Norton, Virginia.

Oct 25 — West Virginia Book Festival. Charleston, West Virginia.

Oct 25-26 — Plow Days Festival at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Oct 27-31 — Hilloween. Mitchell County, North Carolina.

Oct 31 — Halloween at the Fairgrounds. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Oct 31 — Halloween Bash. Galax, Virginia.

The story above first appeared in our May / June 2025 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!