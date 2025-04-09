Fall 2025 Festivals & Events Guide

For every weekend for the rest of the year, there’s a great excursion awaiting, with a perfect event built in.

LATE SEPTEMBER

Sept 22-28 — Mayberry Days. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Sept 23-27 — SC Foothills Heritage Fair. Seneca, South Carolina.

Sept 24-27 — Henry County Fair. Ridgeway, Virginia.

Sept 25-27 — Dailey & Vincent Music Fest. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Sept 26 — Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Food & Whiskey Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Sept 26 — Greer Alive. Greer, South Carolina.

Sept 26-28 — Community Apple Festival. Chilhowie, Virginia.

Sept 26-28 — Mountain Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival. Kearneysville, West Virginia.

Sept 26-Oct 25 — Rotary Club Fall Crafts Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Sept 27 — Burke’s Garden Fall Festival. Tazewell, Virginia.

Sept 27 — North Georgia Highland Games. Clayton, Georgia.

Sept 27 — Oktoberfest Kickoff Concert. Massanutten, Virginia.

Sept 27 — Pratt Fall Festival. Pratt, West Virginia.

Sept 27 — Railfest. Greer, South Carolina.

Sept 27 — WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival. Woodstock, Virginia.

Sept 27-28 — Fall Folk Arts Festival. Kingsport, Tennessee.

Sept 27-28 — Grayson Highlands Fall Festival. Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

Sept 27-28 — HoLa! Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sept 27-28 — Queen City Mischief & Magic. Staunton, Virginia.

Sept 27-28 — Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival. Moneta, Virginia.

Sept 27-Oct 5 — Mountain State Forest Festival. Elkins, West Virginia.

OCTOBER

Oct 1-4 — Albino Skunk Music Festival. Greer, South Carolina.

Oct 2-4 — Kentucky Apple Festival. Paintsville, Kentucky.

Oct 2-4 — Secret City Improv Comedy Festival. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Oct 2-5 — West Virginia Pumpkin Festival. Milton, West Virginia.

Oct 2-19 — Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair (Fall). Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Oct 3 — Buskers Fest. Boone, North Carolina.

Oct 3-4 — 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 3-4 — Knox Pride Fest. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Oct 3-4 — Unicoi County Apple Festival. Erwin, Tennessee.

Oct 3-5 — National Storytelling Festival. Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Oct 4 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — Aunt Het Fall Festival. Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

Oct 4 — Brushy Mountain Apple Festival. North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — ColorFest. Dillsboro, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — Dayton Days Autumn Celebration. Dayton, Virginia.

Oct 4 — Farm City Day. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — Greer Arts & Eats Festival. Greer, South Carolina.

Oct 4  Mountain Magic in the Fall. Buchanan, Virginia.

Oct 4 — Sonker Festival. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Oct 4 — Spooky Paws Pet Parade. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 4 — Spruce Pine BBQ Festival. Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

Oct 4-5 — 47th Annual Ketner’s Mill Fair. Whitwell, Tennessee.

Oct 4-5 — Indian Summer Festival. Suches, Georgia.

Oct 4-5 — John C. Campbell Folk School Fall Festival. Brasstown, North Carolina.

Oct 4-5 — North Georgia Fried Pickle Festival. Dalton, Georgia.

Oct 4-12 — Fall Color Ramble. Linville, North Carolina.

Oct 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 — Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival. Syria, Virginia.

Oct 5 — Concert in the Park: Alair Summer Concert Series. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Oct 8-12 — Blue Highway Fest. Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Oct 10-11 — Ghosts of Racing and Ghost Walk. Dawsonville, Georgia.

Oct 10-11 — SC Bigfoot Festival. Westminster, South Carolina.

Oct 10-12 — Autumn Leaves Festival. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Oct 10-12 — Bank of America Fall for Greenville. Greenville, South Carolina.

Oct 10-12 — Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival. Cashiers, North Carolina.

Oct 10-12 — Hands & Harvest Festival. Highland County, Virginia.

Oct 10-12 — Heritage Days Festival. Rogersville, Tennessee.

Oct 10-18 — Georgia Mountain Fall Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Oct 11 — Apple Harvest Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards. Winchester, Virginia.

Oct 11 — Fall Festival. Massanutten, Virginia.

Oct 11 — Highlanders Festival. Radford, Virginia.

Oct 11 — Mountain Glory Festival. Marion, North Carolina.

Oct 11 — Taste of Our Towns. Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Oct 11 — Tiger Fall Festival. Tiger, Georgia.

Oct 11  Twilight Harvest Moon Market. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 11 — Vinton Fall Festival. Vinton, Virginia.

Oct 11-12  Apple Butter Festival. Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

Oct 11-12 — Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival. Crozet, Virginia.

Oct 11-12 — Fall Arts in the Park. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Oct 11-12 — Oktoberfest. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 11-12 — Page County Heritage Festival. Luray, Virginia.

Oct 11-12 — Sugar Mountain Resort’s Oktoberfest. Sugar Mountain, North Carolina.

Oct 11-12 — Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival. Amherst, Virginia.

Oct 11-12, 18-19 — Georgia Apple Festival. Ellijay, Georgia.

Oct 16 — History & Haunts. Sevierville, Tennessee.

Oct 16-19 — Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands. Asheville, North Carolina.

Oct 16-19 — Fall LEAF Festival. Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Oct 16-19 — Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival. Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Oct 17-18 — Gran Fondo Hincapie. Greenville, South Carolina.

Oct 17-18 — Witches Wynd. Kingsport, Tennessee.

Oct 17-19 — Anthem GO Outside Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

Oct. 17-19 — Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Oct 17-19 — Home Craft Days Festival. Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Oct 17-19  Oktoberfest. Walhalla, South Carolina.

Oct 18  Apple Harvest Festival. Waynesville, North Carolina.

Oct 18  Bridge Day. Fayetteville, West Virginia.

Oct 18  Hampshire County Fall Crawl. Romney, West Virginia.

Oct 18  Moonlight Festival. Somerset, Kentucky.

Oct 18  NC Liver Mush Festival. Shelby, North Carolina.

Oct 18  October Sky Festival. Oliver Springs, Tennessee.

Oct 18  Paws in the Park. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Oct 18  Sky Valley Fall Festival. Sky Valley, Georgia.

Oct 18  The Artisan Makers Market. Greer, South Carolina.

Oct 18  Valle Country Fair. Valle Crucis, North Carolina.

Oct 18  Wade’s Mill Annual Apple Butter Festival. Raphine, Virginia.

Oct 18 — Yadkin Valley Grape Festival. Yadkinville, North Carolina.

Oct 18-19 — Arts & Crafts Show. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Oct 18-19 — Chattanooga Apple Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 18-19 — Gold Rush Days Festival. Dahlonega, Georgia.

Oct 18-19 — Lake Lure Arts & Crafts Festival. Lake Lure, North Carolina.

Oct 18-19 — Woolly Worm Festival. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Oct 23-25 — Southern Gap Elk Fest. Grundy, Virginia.

Oct 24 — Greer Alive. Greer, South Carolina.

Oct 24-26 — Ghouls, Goblins and Witches. Sale Creek, Tennessee.

Oct 24-26 — Mountain Moonshine Festival. Dawsonville, Georgia.

Oct 25  Appalachian Brew, Que, and Stew Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Oct 25  Blue Ridge Folklife Festival. Ferrum, Virginia.

Oct 25 — Bonez & Booz. Martinsville, Virginia.

Oct 25  Dobson Spooktacular. Dobson, North Carolina.

Oct 25  Lee County Tobacco Festival. Pennington Gap, Virginia.

Oct 25 — Pumpkin Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards. Winchester, Virginia.

Oct 25 — Skeleton Festival. Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Oct 25 — Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Oct 25 — Spooktacular Halloween Bash. Norton, Virginia.

Oct 25 — West Virginia Book Festival. Charleston, West Virginia.

Oct 25-26 — Plow Days Festival at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Oct 27-31 — Hilloween. Mitchell County, North Carolina.

Oct 31 — Halloween at the Fairgrounds. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Oct 31 — Halloween Bash. Galax, Virginia.

