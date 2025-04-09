Holiday / Winter 2025 Festivals & Events Guide

For every weekend for the rest of the year, there’s a great excursion awaiting, with a perfect event built in.

× Expand Jenny Griffin Fall Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival, November 8, Lynchburg, Virginia.

NOVEMBER

Nov 1 — Montpelier Hunt Races. Montpelier Station, Virginia.

Nov 1-2 — Everything Outdoor Fest. Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Nov 1-2 — Head of the Hooch Regatta. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Nov 1-Jan 4 — Christmas at Biltmore. Asheville, North Carolina.

Nov 1-Jan 4 — Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Nov 6 — Winter Magic & Chili Cookoff. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Nov 6-9 — Film Fest Knox. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Nov 8 — Fall Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival. Lynchburg, Virginia.

Nov 8-9 — 3rd Annual Christkindlmarkt. Collegedale, Tennessee.

Nov 13-16 — Food & Wine Festival. Highlands, North Carolina.

Expand Jeff Nass Productions Everything Outdoor Fest, November 1-2, Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Nov 14 — Greer Alive. Greer, South Carolina.

Nov 14-16 — Toe River Arts Studio Tour. Mitchell County and Yancey County, North Carolina.

Nov 14-Jan 4 — Rock City’s HoliDAYS. Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

Nov 15-16 — 4th Annual Christkindlmarkt. Signal Mountain, Tennessee.

Nov 15-16 — Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market. Cleveland, Tennessee.

Nov 22-23 — 2nd Annual Christkindlmarkt. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Nov 22-24 — Mistletoe Market Craft Show. Blairsville, Georgia.

Nov 25-30 — Great Smoky Thanksgiving Arts & Crafts Show. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Nov 26-30; Dec 5-7, 12-14, 19-24 — Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Nov 27-Dec 23 — Mountain Country Christmas in Lights. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Nov 28 — Christmas in the Park & Lighting of the Town. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Nov 28 — Lighting of the Village. Helen, Georgia.

Nov 28-29 — Light Up Blue Ridge & Christmas Parade. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Nov 28-Dec 24 — Holiday Express Tour on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Nov 28-Dec 30 — Tweetsie Christmas. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Nov 28-Dec 31 — Be Merry in Mitchell. Mitchell County, North Carolina.

Nov 29-30 — Helen’s Christmas Market. Helen, Georgia.

Nov 29-Jan 3 — Festival of Lights. Buchanan, Virginia.

DECEMBER

Expand Exchange Place Christmas in the Country, December 6, Kingsport, Tennessee.

Dec 4 — A Merry Mauldin Christmas. Mauldin, South Carolina.

Dec 5 — Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Galax, Virginia.

Dec 5 — Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Dec 5 — Greer Christmas Tree Lighting. Greer, South Carolina.

Dec 5 — Light Up Woodstock and Holiday Parade. Woodstock, Virginia.

Dec 5 — Night of Lights. Greenville, South Carolina.

Dec 6 — Christmas at the Choo-Choo. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Dec 6 — Christmas in the Country. Kingsport, Tennessee.

Dec 6 — Christmas on Main. Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Dec 6 — Christmas on the Square. Blairsville, Georgia.

Dec 6 — Hometown Christmas Festival. Hinton, West Virginia.

Dec 6 — MAINx24. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Dec 6 — Poinsettia Christmas Parade. Greenville, South Carolina.

Dec 6 — Winter Wonderfest. Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Dec 6 — Wintertide. Monterey, Virginia.

Dec 6-7 — Helen’s Christmas Market. Helen, Georgia.

Dec 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 — Merry Makers Market. Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Dec 7 — Greer Christmas Parade. Greer, South Carolina.

Dec 13 — Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm. Sale Creek, Tennessee.

Dec 13 — Christmas Parade. Buchanan, Virginia.

Expand Noussaiba Garti Winter Wonderfest, December 6, Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Dec 13 — Helen’s Annual Christmas Parade. Helen, Georgia.

Dec 13 — Tour de Lights. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Dec 14 — Yadkin Valley Christmas Parade. Elkin and Jonesville, North Carolina.

Dec 14-15 — Journey to the Manger. Bakersville, North Carolina.

Dec 20-21 — Last Minute Market. Collegedale, Tennessee.

Dec 31 — Dropping of the Edelweiss. Helen, Georgia.

Dec 31 — New Year Fireworks at the Fairgrounds. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Dec 31 — New Year’s Eve Bash at The Virginia. Somerset, Kentucky.

