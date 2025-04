Spring 2025 Festivals & Events Guide

For every weekend for the rest of the year, there’s a great excursion awaiting, with a perfect event built in.

× Expand Taryn Ferro Rhinestone Fest, for the Love of Dolly, June 6-7, Knoxville, Tennessee.

APRIL

March 21-May 22 — Biltmore Blooms. Asheville, North Carolina.

Expand Scott Mason | Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 25-May 4, Winchester, Virginia.

April 12-May 11 — Hamilton Gardens Rhododendron Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

April 18-June 8 — Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

April 25-May 4 — Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Winchester, Virginia.

April 28-May 3 — New River Birding & Nature Festival. Fayette County, West Virginia.

April 30-May 3 — Dogwood Festival. Mullens, West Virginia.

MAY

May 2-3 — Appalachian True Heritage Festival. Waynesville, North Carolina.

May 2-3 — Community School’s Strawberry Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

May 2-3 — Gran Fondo Hincapie. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Expand Scott M. Anna Top of Georgia Plein Air Festival, May 8-10, Hiawassee, Georgia.

May 2-3 — Spring Water Festival. Williamston, South Carolina.

May 2-4 — Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

May 2-4 — The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance. White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

May 3 — Airing of the Quilts. Dillsboro, North Carolina.

May 3 — Blowing Rock Trout Derby. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

May 3 — Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

May 3 — Clinch River Spring Antique Festival. Clinton, Tennessee.

Expand Creagh Cross Artisphere, May 9-11, Greenville, South Carolina.

May 3 — N.C. Fried Apple Pie Festival. Sparta, North Carolina.

May 3 — International Festival. Lynchburg, Virginia.

May 3 — Lost River Trail Run. Mathias, West Virginia.

May 3 — Pickin’, Smokin’ & Cruisin’. Massanutten, Virginia.

May 3 — Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival. Townsend, Tennessee.

May 3-4 — Chattanooga Taco Festival. East Ridge, Tennessee.

May 3-4 — Outlandish Adventure Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

May 4 — Cheese Fest. Knoxville, Tennessee.

May 4 — Taco‘Ritas Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

Expand Cumberland Valley Cruise-In Facebook Cumberland Valley Cruise-In, May 10, Corbin, Kentucky.

May 5 — Fiesta Hendersonville. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

May 7-10 — SpringSkunk Music Fest. Greer, South Carolina.

May 8, 15, 22, 29 — Acoustic Sunsets Spring Concert Series. Hiawassee, Georgia.

May 8-10 — Top of Georgia Plein Air Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

May 8-11 — Spring LEAF Global Arts Retreat. Black Mountain, North Carolina.

May 9 — Strawberry Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

May 9-11 — Artisphere. Greenville, South Carolina.

May 9-11 — Mayfest. Strasburg, Virginia.

May 10 — Cumberland Valley Cruise-In. Corbin, Kentucky.

Expand Jared Worsham Photography Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival, May 10, Knoxville, Tennessee.

May 10 — Daisy Art Parade. Roanoke, Virginia.

May 10 — Dolly Days. Ringgold, Georgia.

May 10 — Foodstock Festival. Somerset, Kentucky.

May 10 — Mother’s Day Gala. Collegedale, Tennessee.

May 10 — Of These Mountains Spring Marketplace. Clayton, Georgia.

May 10 — Queen City Artisan Festival. Hazard, Kentucky.

May 10 — Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

May 10 — West Virginia Strawberry Festival. Buckhannon, West Virginia.

May 10-11 — Crozet Spring Arts & Crafts Festival. Crozet, Virginia.

Expand HERD Ventures Crozet Spring Arts & Crafts Festival, May 10-11, Crozet, Virginia.

May 14-17 — Grottoes Bluegrass Festival. Grottoes, Virginia.

May 16 — Sippin’ In Simpsonville: A Summer Beer Tasting. Simpsonville, South Carolina.

May 16-17 — Blackey Day. Blackey, Kentucky.

May 16-17 — Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival. Sevierville, Tennessee.

May 16-17 — Georgia Mountain Fire & Smoke Cooking Festival. Hiawassee,

Georgia.

May 16-18 — Appalachian Trail Days Festival. Damascus, Virginia.

May 16-18 — Greek Festival. Greenville, South Carolina.

May 16-25 — The Fair at Heritage Park. Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Expand City of Somerset Foodstock Festival, May 10, Somerset, Kentucky.

May 17 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

May 17 — Children’s Festival of Reading. Knoxville, Tennessee.

May 17 — Heritage Fair & Festival. Martinsburg, West Virginia.

May 17 — Hometown Market/Hometown Spirit. Fairmont, West Virginia.

May 17 — Jfest. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

May 17 — John Randolph Spring Arts Kickoff. Salem, West Virginia.

May 17 — Local Colors Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

May 17 — Mountain Laurel Festival. Wartburg, Tennessee.

May 17 — Music & Merchants. Pulaski, Virginia.

Expand Town of Damascus Appalachian Trail Days Festival, May 16-18, Damascus, Virginia.

May 17 — Virginia Wine & Craft Festival. Front Royal, Virginia.

May 17 — Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival. Unicoi, Tennessee.

May 17 — Yadkin Valley Wine Festival. Elkin, North Carolina.

May 17-18 — Bringing in the May: An Enchanted Fairie Festival. Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

May 17-18 — Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival. Dahlonega, Georgia.

May 17-18 — Fiber Festival. Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.

May 17-18 — Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games. Townsend,

Tennessee.

May 17-18 — Strawberry Jam at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

May 17-Sept 20 — Tunes in the Park. Greer, South Carolina.

May 18 — Concert in the Park: Alair Summer Concert Series. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

May 21-24 — Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Festival. McClure, Virginia.

May 22-24 — Plum Hollow Alternative Bluegrass Festival. Campobello, South Carolina.

May 22-25 — Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. Pineville, Kentucky.

May 22-25 — Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival. Martinsville, Virginia.

Expand Courtesy of Bringing in The May Bringing in the May: An Enchanted Fairie Festival, May 17-18, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

May 23 — Greer Alive. Greer, South Carolina.

May 23-24 — Fly Fishing & Outdoor Festival. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

May 23-24 — The Great Scot! Parade and Scottish Games. Greenville, South Carolina.

May 23-25 — Festival in the Park. Roanoke, Virginia.

May 23-25 — Memorial Day Gospel Music Weekend. Stuart, Virginia.

May 23-25 — Vandalia Gathering. Charleston, West Virginia.

May 23-25 — Webster County Woodchopping Festival. Webster Springs, West Virginia.

May 23-26 — WV Dandelion Festival. White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

May 24 — BavarianFest. Helen, Georgia.

May 24 — Dog Days at Breaux Vineyards. Purcellville, Virginia.

May 24 — Gathering in the Gap. Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

May 24 — Memorial Day Car Show. Dawsonville, Georgia.

May 24 — Memorial Day Parade. Blairsville, Georgia.

Expand Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games, May 17-18, Townsend, Tennessee.

May 24 — Pizza and Pies. Sale Creek, Tennessee.

May 24 — Plumb Alley Day. Abingdon, Virginia.

May 24 — Strawberry Festival. Alderson, West Virginia.

May 24 — ValleyFest. Massanutten, Virginia.

May 24-25 — Art on the Greene. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

May 24-25 — Arts, Crafts & Music Festival. Blairsville, Georgia.

May 24-25 — Charlottesville Arts Festival. Charlottesville, Virginia.

May 24-25 — Garden Jubilee. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

May 24-25 — Hiawassee Pro Rodeo. Hiawassee, Georgia.

May 24-25 — Spring Arts in the Park. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Expand Greenville Scottish Games The Great Scot! Parade and Scottish Games, May 23-24, Greenville, South Carolina.

May 25 — Street Food Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

May 30-31 — Mountain Made Makers Market. Mt. Nebo, West Virginia.

May 29-31 — Clinch River Days. St. Paul, Virginia.

May 29-June 1 — Graves Mountain Music Festival. Syria, Virginia.

May 30-31 — Greenville Jazz Fest. Greenville, South Carolina.

May 30-31 — Old Mill & Float the Fork Festival. West Milford, West Virginia.

May 30-June 1 — North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival. Young Harris, Georgia.

May 31 — Dogwood Masters Old Dog Classic Regatta. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

May 31-June 1 — Capitol Street Art Fair. Charleston, West Virginia.

Expand HERD Ventures Charlottesville Arts Festival, May 24-25, Charlottesville, Virginia.

May 31-June 1 — Sidewalk Art Show. Roanoke, Virginia.

JUNE

June 1 — The Walnut Street Bridge Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

June 4-7 — Calhoun County Wood Festival. Grantsville, West Virginia.

June 5-7 — Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race. Helen, Georgia.

June 5-7 — Mine Made Adventure Park Bluegrass Festival. Leburn, Kentucky.

June 5-7 — Poke Sallet Festival. Harlan, Kentucky.

June 5-8 — Charity Horse Show - Saddlebred. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

June 5-8 — NC Trail Days. Elkin and Jonesville, North Carolina.

June 6-7 — Blue Grass & Old-Time Fiddlers Convention. Mount Airy, North

Expand Massanutten Resort Valleyfest, May 24, Massanutten, Virginia.

Carolina.

June 6-7 — Blue Ridge FiberFest. Sparta, North Carolina.

June 6-7 — Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

June 6-7 — Mountain Music Festival. Oak Hill, West Virginia.

June 6-7 — NC Gold Festival. Marion, North Carolina.

June 6-7 — Old Fort Trails & Trains Festival. Old Fort, North Carolina.

June 6-7 — Rhinestone Fest, for the Love of Dolly. Knoxville, Tennessee.

June 6-7 — U.S. 25 Yard Sale. Grant County, Kentucky.

June 6-8 — Toe River Arts Studio Tour. Mitchell County and Yancey County, North

Expand Todd Bush Art on the Greene, May 24-25, July 5-6, August 2-3 and August 30-31, Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Carolina.

June 6-9, 12-15 — Day Out With Thomas at Tweetsie Railroad. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

June 6-15 — Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival. Greenville, Mauldin and Spartanburg, South Carolina; Brevard, North Carolina.

June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 4, 11, 18, 25; Aug 1; Sept 19 — Off the Rails Concert Series. Dalton, Georgia.

June 7 — BABA (Bands, Art, Bourbon & Ale) Festival. Wytheville, Virginia.

June 7 — GardenFest. Middletown, Virginia.

June 7 — Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival. Winchester, Virginia.

June 7 — Livermush Festival. Marion, North Carolina.

June 7 — Not Your Average Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

Expand City of Greenville Greenville Jazz Fest, May 30-31, Greenville, South Carolina.

June 7 — Ranson Festival and Car Show. Ranson, West Virginia.

June 7 — Shenandoah Valley ArtFest. Woodstock, Virginia.

June 7 — Strawberry Festival. Keyser, West Virginia.

June 7 — Troutacular! Spruce Pine. Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

June 7 — Twilight Firefly Market. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

June 7 — Virginia Black Bear Festival. Stanardsville, Virginia.

June 7-8 — Georgia Mountain Scottish Festival & Highland Games. Hiawassee, Georgia.

June 7-8 — Pulaski County Spring Flea Market. Dublin, Virginia.

June 9-12 — A Mountain Quiltfest. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Expand Explore Elkin NC Trail Days, June 5-8, Elkin and Jonesville, North Carolina.

June 9-15 — Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival. Harrisonburg, Virginia.

June 11-13 — Children’s BUG CAMP. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

June 12 — Almost Heaven BBQ Bash. Buckhannon, West Virginia.

June 12-14 — Beach Music Festival. Stuart, Virginia.

June 12-14 — Blazin’ Bluegrass Spring Festival. Whitley City, Kentucky.

June 12-14 — Flags for Fathers Weekend. Mt. Nebo, West Virginia.

June 12-14 — Laurel Cove Music Festival. Pineville, Kentucky.

June 12-15 — Canaan Mountain Bike Festival. Davis, West Virginia.

Expand Joaquin Sosa Best.Weekend.Ever, June 14, Harrisonburg, Virginia.

June 13-14 — Ronceverte River Festival. Ronceverte, West Virginia.

June 13-15 — High Country Jazz Festival. Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

June 14 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

June 14 — Best.Weekend.Ever. Harrisonburg, Virginia.

June 14 — BOCO Wild. Buchanan, Virginia.

June 14 — Flame Azalea Festival. Robbinsville, North Carolina.

June 14 — High Knob Music Festival. Norton, Virginia.

June 14 — North Carolina Ground Steak Festival. Dobson, North Carolina.

June 14 — Spruce Pine Alien Festival. Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

Expand PageValley.org Taste of the Valley Wine, Beer, & Spirits Festival, June 14, Luray, Virginia.

June 14 — Summer Solstice Craft Festival. Berea, Kentucky.

June 14 — Taste of the Valley Wine, Beer, & Spirits Festival. Luray, Virginia.

June 14 — WV Fest. Charles Town, West Virginia.

June 14-15 — Maury River Fiddlers’ Convention. Buena Vista, Virginia.

June 14-15 — Mountain Fling Arts & Crafts Show. Blairsville, Georgia.

June 14-Aug 3 — Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

June 15 — Concert in the Park: Alair Summer Concert Series. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

June 15 — Father’s Day Blues & Brews. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

June 19-21 — Hiawassee Rod Run. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Expand Wythe Arts Council Chautauqua Festival, June 20-28, Wytheville, Virginia.

June 19-21 — The Mountain Grrl Experience. Pikeville, Kentucky.

June 19-22 — Boonerang Music & Arts Festival. Boone, North Carolina.

June 20-21 — Fiddlers’ Convention. Abingdon, Virginia.

June 20-21 — NC Rhododendron Festival. Bakersville, North Carolina.

June 20-21 — Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee 44th Annual Quilt Show. Knoxville, Tennessee.

June 20-21 — Summer on Broadway. Maryville, Tennessee.

June 20-22 — Red Wing Roots Music Festival. Mount Solon, Virginia.

June 20-28 — Chautauqua Festival. Wytheville, Virginia.

Discover More Great Mountain Festivals & Events:

