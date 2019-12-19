Photo Essay: Loving on the Cold

Hey, let’s not short the cold season, hard as it may be to step outside into it. Our contributing photographers certainly brave the elements, and are back with the beautiful proof.
Lori Kincaid
First light paints the mountains near a wind-shaped oak on Max Patch in North Carolina.
Preston Ball Photography
Hay Kinda Day, on Jessee Farm, which is a Century Farm (over 100 years old), in Russell County, Virginia, in a section known as Green Valley, at the base of the Clinch Mountain.
Dana Foreman
Farm dog Bella welcomed the freshly fallen snow on the Belly Acre Farm in Old Fort, North Carolina.
Dana Foreman
Frolicking in the fresh powder of winter, Cashay the horse finds joy prancing about the pasture on the Belly Acre Farm in Old Fort, North Carolina.
Mike Koenig
Snowy Grandfather Mountain taken from MacRae Meadows Linville, North Carolina.
Robert Stephens
A wintry cascade along the Margarette Falls Trail, located near Greeneville, Tennessee.
Christian Murillo
The sun shines through the frozen foliage on an icy morning on Brasstown Bald, Georgia.
J. Scott Graham
A fire lookout built by the Virginia State Forest Service in 1942 stands on top of Groundhog Mountain near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 189.
