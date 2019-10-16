Photo Essay: Fall Gives Way

It’s that first afternoon that feels like snow. That westerly breeze that leaves no doubt a new season is about to arrive. Our contributing photographers were there to capture it.

× Expand Brent McGuirt The last light of sunset illuminates a sparkling layer of rime ice on Spy Rock near Montebello on Virginia’s Appalachian Trail.

× Expand Mike Koenig Early snow at Duggers Creek Falls, Newland, North Carolina.

× Expand Joshua Moore Bucky Cooper Park in Church Hill, Tennessee, offers a view of a small farm in an adjacent field. It had snowed a little bit the night before in the higher elevations, which gave a nice contrast to the fall foliage.

× Expand Robert Stephens Fiery red leaves contrast with snow-powdered evergreens on a late autumn day at Mingus Mill, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Cherokee, North Carolina.

× Expand Bill Lea Frost-covered trees on Clingmans Dome frame a view of distant fall colors of Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina).

× Expand Dana Foreman Hoarfrost covers the trees with both whimsy and drama near the Craggy Mountains on the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 350 in North Carolina.

× Expand J. Scott Graham Departing regularly from downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Ober Gatlinburg’s 120-passenger aerial tramway provides breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains along its 2.1-mile journey.

