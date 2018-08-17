Photo Essay: A Celebration of Covered Bridges

Echoes from earlier times commingle with soft fall light to create the romance of the covered bridge. Enjoy these photos, and find more in our Sept./Oct. 2018 issue.

× Expand Debra Vanderlaan, Celebrate Life Gallery The iconic red wooden covered bridge at Granny’s Squirrel, North Carolina, connects the Cherokee County towns of Murphy and Andrews. Tiny Granny’s Squirrel takes its name from one of the Cherokee Indian women who lived in the area.

× Expand Christian murillo A vintage Volkswagen Bus is showcased under Will Henry Stevens bridge, just outside of Highlands, North Carolina.

× Expand Richard T Nowitz | National Geographic Photographer Meems Bottom Covered Bridge is in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The bridge, at 204 feet, is the longest covered bridge in Virginia. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 10, 1975.

The story above is a preview from our Sept./Oct. 2018 issue.