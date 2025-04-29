Mountain Warmth: A Photo Essay

Flora and fauna thrive as a new season settles in.
Bill Lea
Two friendly fawns engage in a gentle moment of mutual grooming in a quiet forest as their mothers feed nearby.
Ryan Rice
A male hooded warbler pauses perfectly to show off his beautiful colors in Johnson County, Tennessee.
J. Scott Graham
Water lilies bloom profusely along the surface of Bass Lake, centerpiece of the Moses Cone Estate near Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 294.
David McKenzie
Spring columbine welcomes visitors along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Roger Canada
Craggy Gardens at Milepost 364.4 of the Blue Ridge Parkway. From the photographer: “When I saw the forecast called for a rainy day on the parkway, my wife and I got up early to head to Craggy Gardens to take the short hike in the rain up to this beautiful birch tree to find the Catawba rhododendron in full bloom. The mist and fog were the icing on the cake!”
Robert Stephens
Colorful Catawba rhododendron help frame a lovely, multi-layered sunset scene, as seen from an opening near Bear Trap Gap Overlook, milepost 428 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Cathy Anderson
Roan Mountain, along the North Carolina/Tennessee border, is known for its popular rhododendron blooms in late June, but the lesser-known flame azaleas put on an impressive show as well. Hiking the rolling balds is well worth the effort.
Mike Koenig
Close-up of a Cornflower, also known as bachelor button, with its stamens dusted in pollen. Photo taken in the midday sun using a Nikkor 60mm f/2.8D lens on a Nikon D500.
Bill Lea
This mother bear cradles her little cub each time she lays down. The tiny cub is half the size of his three siblings. The mother appears to be in deep thought while she embraces her little “runt” of the litter.
Bill Lea
A curious raccoon pauses for a few seconds as he emerges from a tree den in Cades Cove in the Great Smokies.
