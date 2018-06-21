Adventure & Ice Cream: The Perfect Match

The story below is an excerpt from our July/August 2018 issue. For the complete article and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

Among the scores of great ice cream shops in the region, here are just four—each paired with a few suggestions on getting out and about to earn your frozen delight.

× Expand A fresh waffle cone comes off the press at Sylva, North Carolina’s Jack-The-Dipper.

Summer has arrived in the Blue Ridge Mountains with warmer temperatures, longer days, and increased opportunities to be outside. After a great deal of “research,” however, I’m concerned that many of you are overlooking what may be the most important element to summer’s arrival: ice cream!

For the previous three summers, my wife has traded her duties educating our nation’s youth as an elementary teacher for scooping homemade ice cream outside of a national park. This has revealed to me, what I firmly believe are two of life’s greatest gifts, free ice cream and ice cream after an adventurous day in a beautiful place!

Unless you can convince your significant other to make a career change, I may not be able to help you with the former; however, here are four places in the Blue Ridge where you can, certainly, enjoy the latter.

Jack The Dipper

Sylva, North Carolina

If a warm, made-to-order, cinnamon, waffle cone, filled with ice cream, doesn’t sound like an appealing way to end your day, then you need to reevaluate your life choices. Unlike most chains who, simply, pull a cone from a box, Jack The Dipper makes each waffle cone (vanilla or cinnamon) fresh and serves it warm for an unforgettable ice cream experience. We, also, love their creative name which is, perhaps, our favorite of them all! jackthedipper.com

Earn your ice cream…

Enjoy a scenic drive along the southernmost section of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which is located less than 15 minutes from the ice cream shop, and be sure to enjoy a sunrise or sunset from Waterrock Knob. Panoramic views are available from picnic areas at the parking lot; however, the 1.2-mile round trip hike (paved for 0.5 miles) to the actual summit provides a great way to stretch your legs after being in the car. On a clear day, you’ll be rewarded with 50-mile vistas and the satisfaction of standing atop the eastern United States’ 16th highest peak.

Ultimate Ice Cream

Asheville, North Carolina

Unique and delicious flavor combinations, consistent contributions to their community, and the fact that all of their dairy is sourced from cows located within 150 miles of their creamery is evidence that Ultimate Ice Cream lives up to its name. They also keep numerous vegan and non-dairy options available in the case in an effort to ensure that their ice cream can be enjoyed by all.ultimateicecreamavl.com.

Earn your ice cream...

Spend your day exploring the beauty and prestige of the famed Biltmore Estate, which could involve touring the house and gardens by foot, bicycle, or via a horse-driven carriage ride. Neighboring Pisgah National Forest, however, may be a better option for adventure seekers. Consider a hike to Catawba Falls (2.1 miles round-trip, moderate) for scenic river views and a chance to splash water in your face at the base of a stunning 90-foot waterfall, as it crashes over a lush, moss-covered cliffside.

Black Balsam Knob is another Pisgah favorite, featuring a treeless, bald summit over 6,000 feet in elevation along the Art Loeb Trail. Try the 5-mile loop (beginning just past milepost 420 on the Blue Ridge Parkway) which will lead you over Black Balsam Knob, Tennent Mountain and through Ivestor Gap with panoramic views throughout.

