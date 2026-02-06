Sarah Smiles: Slow Travels in East Tennessee

× Expand Sarah Ridell

In July of 2024, I had the honor of representing Blue Ridge Country at an event in Johnson City, Tennessee. The short, two-day trip was full of personal milestones: my first solo, out-of-state adventure; my first big-time speaking engagement; and, surprisingly, my introduction to the wonders of slow travel.

As a reward for overcoming the borderline crippling nerves that always seem to accompany the mere thought of addressing a crowd, I joined a small group of fellow eventgoers for an afternoon in nearby Kingsport — the charming city gracing the cover of this issue. Our first stop was the original Pal’s Sudden Service location, where we lingered over a delicious lunch of burgers, iced teas and the Tri-City chain’s beloved frenchie fries that, just as the website promises, were served at lightning speed by friendly employees.

Up next was Bays Mountain Park — an unexpected treasure and local favorite — where we embarked on a peaceful, guided 4-mile hike. Frequent stops were made along the way to snap photos of the gorgeous 44-acre lake, learn interesting tidbits about the park’s history and ecosystems and admire the resident raptors, gray wolves and — my personal favorite — bobcats.

On my drive back home to Southwest Virginia, it struck me just how much setting a slower, more intentional pace can reveal. My time in Tennessee brought into focus many apects of Southern Appalachian communities that I’ve grown fond of over the years: warm welcomes, near-endless hidden treasures and other simple joys that make me proud to call our region home.

This year’s travel guide theme is inspired by this unhurried return. May your 2026 mountain travels be gently paced.

