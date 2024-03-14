Princeton, West Virginia: A Come-Together Place Where Everyone is Welcome

Princeton was built by the Virginian Railway . . . and it’s being rebuilt with strategic, artistic grace.

It was a first for me, the reach-out by a public relations firm suggesting I visit a town for my column: “I thought you might be interested in this small West Virginia town that’s transformed itself into a haven for artists and unique shops,” emailed Sofie Dewulf of Pineapple PR.

She had me at “transformed.”

What I found in Princeton, West Virginia, (population 5,700) is a deep respect for its past buoyed by a skillfully shared arts scene—and the social and political savvy to make it all work.

If you don’t know what ghost signs are, Princeton is the place to go to learn about them. Walking Mercer Street—the long downtown main street—you’ll see numerous brick-building wall signs that have been restored. Ads for Orange Crush, Coca-Cola and Pepsi, The Stag Clothing Company and Thomkin Furniture.

And you’ll see dozens of newer art murals, ranging from stacks of classic novels to Patch Whiskey cartoon frolics to the nostalgic lookback “Memories on Mercer Street.” Across from the Princeton Library (beautifully housed in the 1935 former Post Office building), Artists Alley extends off Mercer Street, where 22 paintings proclaim the power of art in this town.

It’s all part of the Mercer Street Grassroots district, “where craft, culture and commerce come to thrive.” You’ll find the Holler Art and Gift Gallery. The Hatter’s Bookshop. Stages Music School. Wild Roots Organic Coffee Shop. CSC’s Candle Bakery (handcrafted, dessert-scented candles “voted best candles in West Virginia”). E.B. Fungi (where you can buy gourmet mushrooms and growing kits).

And Jimmy’s, the century-old iconic diner that was rescued by a former Greenbrier chef after a 12-year closure. “I wanted to pay homage to the original owners of Jimmy’s,” Kevin Hall says. “I tried to keep the nostalgic feel of the place, of Mercer Street.”

(Although it’s not in the Mercer Street district, Dolly’s Diner serves up nostalgia par excellence. Served by crisply aproned waitresses, all-day breakfast can be yours with the Everly Brothers crooning in the background.)

Back on Mercer Street at the RiffRaff Art Boutique, you can buy jewelry, pottery, stained glass, paintings and prints, clothing and other original works. If you’re lucky, co-owners Lori McKinney and her husband, Robert Blankenship, will be around to share their story.

A native of Princeton, Lori left home to attend Virginia’s James Madison University, where she majored in music theatre, performing in the summers at regional parks (including Dollywood).

While traveling in Europe, she came to understand that art was about more than the Self.

“I saw that art could have a purpose. Art could go way beyond performance—you could create something with it.”

In addition to their Monday night open mic nights (where Robert runs a state-of-the-art sound system and recording studio), the Collective has been a force behind many longstanding festivals, including “All Together Arts Week” and September’s four-day Culturefest.

But what RiffRaff Arts Collective and their many community partners have created goes beyond the numerous festivals and community celebrations (see sidebar) they’ve put into place. Their energy has drawn artists from across the country to relocate to Princeton and help bring its downtown back to life.

In 2021 RiffRaff was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts “Our Towns” grant to support its “We Need To Talk” project. The original music videos and short documentaries are designed “to bring people together and to provoke positive change,” McKinney says. (It’s diverse and beautiful work—see some of it at theriffraff.net.)

None of this has happened in isolation. In 2013, RiffRaff partnered with the Princeton nonprofit Community Connections, Inc. and the City of Princeton Renaissance Project to strengthen their impact and reach.

“We’ve built trust with the local governments,” McKinney says.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett is proof positive of that. Puckett has painted 29 buildings in town in his “spare time.” “I’ve been walking these streets since I was three years old,” he says. “But it’s not about what I do here—it’s about the story I tell about this place. It’s all about storytelling and relationships.”

“Mercer has so much to offer: arts and community engagement and reconnection of the soul of what was with what’s new. Southern Appalachia can have a true renaissance through the arts,” Puckett says. “To do what we do, we must have non-negotiable courage.”

That belief—and the actions it sparked—resulted in Puckett receiving one of seven national Americans for the Arts County Leadership awards in 2021.

The Mercer Street Historic District is also bringing visitors to Princeton. Once the home of the Virginian Railway, the city now operates a Railroad Museum and an adjacent agricultural museum. In the planning stages is the Lonnie Gunter Jr. Center for Culture and History (LGC). Spearheaded by RiffRaff Collective in collaboration with the City of Princeton, the project has acquired three buildings in the Historic District that will be renovated to house the large Gunter collection of steam engines, early vehicles, agricultural machinery and equipment, antique toys and memorabilia.

The upshot of it all? “Ninety to 95 percent of our downtown buildings are now full,” says Samuel Lusk, Princeton economic development director.

I went to Princeton with no expectations—and left with a deep respect for a town where people commit to working together to make things happen. Where art and music and community celebrations are major forces for change. And where local officials pick up their brushes and paint their town in bright, new colors.

2024 Princeton Festivals and Events

Earth Day Festival: April 20

All Together Arts Week: May 4-11

Celebrate Princeton Street Fair: June 8

First Fridays Concerts in the Square: May-October

Peak of the Bloom: August 2-11

Culturefest: September 5-8

Mercer Monster Mash: October 31

Downtown Countdown: December 31

