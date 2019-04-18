Mountain Report: Less W.V. Logging

× Expand Gerri Wilson/USFWS Volunteer The Canaan Valley of West Virginia is home to some 580 plant species.

Forests in the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge targeted for large-scale logging will be spared after conservation groups and citizens vigorously opposed plans to fell trees across one-fifth of the 16,653-acre refuge to increase habitat for certain wildlife species. The logging would have occurred every 40 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the land, will instead cut a limited number of trees to establish experimental habitat plots of young forests for species such as American woodcock. Conservationists were concerned the logging would harm a variety of other species who prefer intact forest ecosystems. The refuge’s forests, wetlands and high-elevation grasslands harbor some 580 plant species and 288 animal species.

More info: friendsofblackwater.org

