Singing in the Garden: Stepping Out

"There’s no such thing as bad weather—only inappropriate clothing." —Sir Ranulph Fiennes

× Expand Ginny Neil

First there was hygge—the Danish notion that creating cozy spaces in the winter helps keep spirits bright and cheerful through dark days. I love a good collection of candles as much as the next person, but candles imply indoor living and I don’t want to hibernate my whole winter away. So, when I read an article about another possible craze for Americans that comes to us from the far north-friluftsliv (pronounced free-loofts-liv)-I knew I had found my peeps.

This Norwegian word translates loosely as “open air living” and was coined by poet, Henrik Ibsen, to describe the value of spending time outdoors for spiritual and physical wellbeing. The hardy Northerners practice it in all weather. In fact many companies block out time during the week just so their Norwegian workers can take a hike.

Ginny Neil

I’m delighted to discover that I have a new word to describe my soul. I am a friluftsliver and I think I have all those years spent at summer camp to thank for it. I lived in a t-pee, a Hogan, and a pop-up tent through heat, mosquitoes and drowning storms, and it’s all golden in my memory. Although I have never camped in the winter, I love trekking around and spying on Earth’s garden as it chills out.

My editor, Kurt, told me that he and his wife go out every weekend, if not to the mountains, at least to the Roanoke River Greenway and on toward downtown where they will stop for a hot drink or lunch. Even in snow they’ve walked the Appalachian Trail. He raved about “windy, winter views” as the reward for a snowy hike.

If hiking isn’t your thing, you can still enjoy some friluftsliv in your own garden. Walk briskly around your yard. Look for signs of small mammals. Do you spot chewed bark or twigs? Deer, rabbits and mice have probably stopped by for a snack. How about other signs? I love following tracks in a light dusting of snow. They are a mystery to be solved. What was that mouse doing in your flower bed and why did his tracks suddenly disappear?

Squint your eyes. Do you see the abstract patterns found in the black-and-white world? Breathe deeply the clean watery smell of snow feeding your garden, smile at the bite of it on your cheek, and taste the cool metal of it on your tongue. None of these can venture past a closed door.

So, grab your gloves. Wind your scarves. Pull on your boots. Step outside and do some friluftsliving. Walk until your cheeks are red and your legs are tingly and your senses are steeped. Your soul will thank you.

Two crafty reasons to go outside

1. Ice Bowl Luminary

Ginny Neil

You will need: Plastic whipped topping containers, water, various colors of food coloring, small luminary candles.

Fill each bowl with water and stir in 3-4 drops of food coloring. Set outside to freeze, but before they freeze completely, pick them up, pop out the frozen part, and tip out any remaining water. This will leave a smaller opening in the ice in which to set a candle. Line your walkway or patio with your icy luminaries and light them at dark.

2. Ice Decorations

You will need: Plastic whipped topping containers, a collection of small interesting natural items (such as twigs, hemlock needles, acorn caps), water, 10 inches of string or yarn

Pour one to two inches of water in the bottom of the container. Tie the string into a loop and drape one end in the water. Add natural items to your liking then allow everything to freeze solid. Pop your decoration out of the bowl and hang from an outdoor tree.

The story above appears in our January/February 2021 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!