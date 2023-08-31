Only the Best Will Do: A Halloween Story

Emmett was truly a success, a self-made man, but he was lonely.

My great uncle was Emmett Maxwell, who owned a plumbing supply business, and referred to himself as the “Copper Pipe King.” Emmett had built a comfortable life for himself, with a lovely house and a new Cadillac every year, eating out in the finest restaurants, and golfing for fun. Emmett was truly a success, a self-made man, but he was lonely.

Emmett’s first wife passed away after a terrible influenza swept through Richmond, Virginia. Emmett missed Darla so much and thought he’d never feel happiness again. Darla was quiet, intelligent and kind to her very core. Her loss at the tender age of 34 hit Emmett hard. For years, Emmett plodded through life looking like sadness in a suit. Joy forgot where Emmett lived and he just went to work, ate dinner out and went home. That’s it. No friends, no golf, no laughter. It was like Darla sucked every ounce of life out of their home when she died and Emmett couldn’t re-create it.

Then came Beatrice Underwood Truslow Payne. Beatrice had been married twice before, actually widowed twice. That seemed unlucky but Emmett did not mind. Emmett loved Beatrice’s spark. Miss Beatrice was what my mama called “fancy.” Beatrice had to have the very best of everything. She was always “done.” Her hair was done, her nails were done, her dresses were the latest, her heels the flashiest, no sirree, you did not ignore Beatrice when she came your way. If Darla had been a quiet evening of classical music, Beatrice was a Tilt-a-Whirl carnival ride.

Beatrice brought life back to Emmett. She giggled and he started laughing again. He started taking better care of himself. They went dancing and to shows. They went on lots of vacations. Their wedding was the society event. She got him to move from his beloved home to an impressive mansion on Monument Avenue. Of course, the new house meant they needed staff and she hired a gardener, cook, maids and a butler. They both got new Cadillacs for Christmas every year. They were living large. If Beatrice had a favorite phrase or a life mantra, it was “Only the best will do.”

Beatrice’s desire for finer things was unquenchable and eventually, it became awkward even for the Copper Pipe King. Emmett started saying no. Beatrice’s tears prevented the inevitable budget cuts at first but then Emmett put his foot down. You can have any one thing you want but you just can’t have everything you want. Beatrice took to her bed for weeks. She sobbed uncontrollably whenever she heard footsteps in the hall outside the door. It was quite a display of emotion and it was breaking Emmett’s heart.

Beatrice crawled out of the bedroom one day looking pale and thin, and ate a bite of breakfast with Emmett. She said that she understood that they were spending too much and that they’d have to cut back but she felt so frail, if they could only go to Virginia Beach so she could take in the fresh sea air for her health, she’d agree to whatever budget was necessary once they came home.

Emmett was thrilled and booked a suite at the Cavalier Hotel and Resort, Beatrice’s favorite Virginia Beach spot. What a time they had! Every day was paradise and every night was a new honeymoon adventure. Emmett was in heaven. But Emmett was older than Beatrice, by about 20 years. He was in his late 50s when they met and she never admitted her actual age but there was a significant difference. It had to be. All the fresh air, physical activity, and lack of sleep was starting to wear Emmett down. He was happier than he’d ever been but honestly, he was having trouble keeping up with Beatrice.

That’s when it happened. One night Emmett was not feeling well. He told Beatrice that his chest hurt and he needed a doctor. Beatrice jumped on it. She had the hotel pull her car around and loaded Emmett up. Emmett thought they were going to a doctor nearby. Oh no, Beatrice had other plans. Beatrice insisted that they drive all the way back to Grace Hospital in Richmond. “Only the best doctors for you, dear.”

Richmond is hours away from Virginia Beach. Emmett begged for Beatrice to stop anywhere that had a doctor, anyplace at all, but only heard, “No, only the best will do.” As Emmett’s heart slowly died in his chest, he was reassured by his young, greedy new wife and only heir that there was no place he was getting treatment other than Grace Hospital because . . .

“Only the best will do.”

