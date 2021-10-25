Mill Creek Stories: Magic

“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”

Wow. What a year it’s been. Here we are at the holiday season and the new year is looming large. I feel like a retrospective of 2021 is in order.

The year 2021, and 2020 as well, taught me many things not the least of which was not to wait for obvious good news. It’s great if you win the lottery. Actually, winning the lottery is a large part of my retirement plan. I hope for your sake you planned better than I did.

Winning the lottery is a super obvious slice of good news but I have started focusing on the less obvious, almost daily, flashes of magic and good fortune in my life. Finding the perfect parking spot in a full lot, or checking my jeans pockets before doing laundry and finding a $10 bill, little things like that are what I’m looking for now.

A friend of mine has even started keeping a magic journal. It’s like a gratitude journal but it records surprise instances that make her life easier. For example, she was tasked to sell her father’s coin collection. She was standing in line at a thrift store telling a friend that she needed to find a coin expert to properly evaluate the collection. The man in line behind her tapped her on the shoulder and offered his services because he just happened to be a rare coin dealer. Coincidence? Magic.

I have even altered my vocabulary to create a more magical world for myself. I do not sweep my house, I rid my house of ancient energy so this week can start fresh. I do not dye my hair; I apply a magic potion that reveals my true self. This week my true self is sporting purple hair which feels very authentic to me. I do not go to the drug store for medicine, I obtain the enchanted elixirs that help me live my best life. I’m not training my dogs; I converse with my animals. I don’t cook meals; I prepare potions to protect my family’s health. Get the idea?

I know some of you are thinking that this is all ridiculous. Maybe it is. It keeps my heart open to the possibilities of small wonders happening in my life and that is most certainly not ridiculous. Slowing down and becoming aware of tiny miracles happening every day has become essential to my mental well-being. Even something so small as a sparrow sitting a few feet from me on the porch makes me feel connected to a larger, more positive world.

If you’d like to start doing this yourself, there’s no better time to start than the holiday season. The world conspires to create magic during these last months of the year. Things are more sparkly, more festive, more delicious, more loving. Take notice of what the world is offering you in small, quiet ways and your life will become more magical. In these times, we can use all the magic we can get.

“And, above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” ~ Roald Dahl

I wish for you a lovely holiday season and a fabulous, magical 2022. Thank you for supporting this column. I appreciate each and every one of you.

