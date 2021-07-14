Walking the White Oak Trail: "‘It’s a Big Connector"

The Oak Hill, West Virginia rail trail brings people together in a pleasant, versatile setting.

× Expand Leonard M. and Laurie Adkins As with most rail trails, the walk is gentle.

Laurie and I were only a few hundred yards into our walk of Oak Hill, West Virginia’s White Oak Rail Trail and already there had been so many things to appreciate.

Throngs of bees and butterflies flitted about, enjoying blossoms of goldenrod, aster and jewelweed. Cattails rose from small, perpetually moist sites.

Leonard M. and Laurie Adkins Shaded benches are one of the attractions of the White Oak Trail.

Human-made features were also eye-pleasing. A white fence edged along a freshly mowed field, while brightly colored benches surrounded by pleasantly landscaped plots appeared at strategically chosen spots. (There’s even a shorter bench so that children can take a break without their legs dangling in the air!)

We began to encounter more people as we got closer to town, though the trail’s 10-foot width made for easy social distancing.

Town resident Justin Ferrell explained his appreciation of the route: “I originally used it for walking with family and friends. That led to running and then to riding my bike. It’s close to my house and it’s a testament to the town that I can go from home to being on a well-maintained trail in less than five minutes. The scenery and adventure in our area make it a world-class destination, but things like the rail trail are the amenities that really set us apart. You can throw a rock with your eyes closed and hit a town with a pathway, but a town with miles of paved trail on the edge of a national park is something else entirely.”

Becky Sullivan, executive director of the New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau, echoes Ferrell’s enthusiasm: “Awareness of Oak Hill has increased with people looking for rail trails. Once they find it, they find other things to do and explore our area’s scenic beauty. Many people are interested in outdoor activity, but not all are looking for high adventure like rock climbing and whitewater rafting.

“This trail is a perfect way to get outside and enjoy it at your own pace. I can access it easily from home or office, so it’s a nice perk on a stressful work day. I use it for fitness and enjoying nature; my 5-year-old son loves to look for butterflies. The pavement files down our dog Maisy’s nails and there’s a pet wash located beside the trail, so she gets a full spa day in one walk!”

Tom’s, also located next to the trail, was the obvious place for lunch. Hot dogs with chili and slaw and vanilla shakes provided the energy to continue on. (Other businesses are only a block away.)

× Expand Leonard M. and Laurie Adkins Asters decorate the ground near the trailhead.

Descending from downtown, the trail passes by maple, poplar and other hardwood trees whose leaves would put on a colorful display in fall—especially where they hung over the trail in deep road cuts. Virginia creeper, growing along tree trunks, would add its own crimson hue.

Nearing the trail’s end, I reflected on what mayor Bill Hannabass said at its 2008 dedication: “It’s a big connector. It connects grandparents with grandkids and parents with children. Friends get together. It also connects places. That’s the magic thing about it. That’s what breathes life into it.” Now city manager, he still envisions big things and hopes to extend the trail to connect with America’s newest national park, New River Gorge.

May his vision and those of others continue to create rail trails throughout the Blue Ridge region.

Leonard M. and Laurie Adkins The New River and its lures are just a few miles from the town of Oak Hill.

Whitewater Rafting and More

River Expeditions (raftinginfo.com) is one of the area’s premier whitewater rafting outfitters, but also offers guided zip lining, rock climbing, mountain biking, horseback riding and fishing tours and camping and lodging. Laurie and I enjoyed a cozy night in a bungalow.

When You Go

The Walk: An easy 4.9-mile rail-trail walk (one way; optional 1-mile side trail) in southern West Virginia.

Getting there: Reach northern trailhead by taking Summerlee Road from US 19, 1.3 miles north of WV 16/Oak Hill exit. Go 1.3 miles; no parking here. Reach southern trailhead by taking VA 612 from US 19, 1.7 miles south of WV 16/Oak Hill exit. Drive 1.2 miles to parking on right. Parking also available at 469 Central Avenue near trail’s mid-point.

More information: A map is on hikingproject.com/trail/7028458/white-oak-rail-trail.

Find out more about Leonard’s walking and hiking adventures at habitualhiker.com.

The story above first appeared in our July/August 2021 issue. To get more like it, subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!