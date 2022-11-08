Erwin, Tennessee: Linear Trail Belies its Urban Setting

The 4.25-mile trail is not far from an Interstate highway, yet offers ample wildlife, ponds and even scenic views.

× Expand Tennessee Tourism Downtown Erwin is only one aspect of a trail that leads through wetlands, wildlife and more.

The section of the Linear Trail that could most easily be seen as we exited I-26 into Erwin, Tennessee, looked like a typical city sidewalk, making us wonder how scenic the outing would be. Yet, once Laurie and I had walked its full length and discovered the wetlands, wildlife, parks, ponds and lush forest that were hidden from the four-lane highway, we decided it was one of the best urban greenways we’ve ever experienced.

The easy and paved 4.25-mile pathway begins beside a narrow, tree lined creek in Fishery Park, an attraction unto itself with a playground, picnic facilities, game courts, swimming pool and small pond. Once through the pedestrian underpass below Harris Hollow Road, the trail descends beside modest homes to a wetland populated by giant blue flag iris and jewelweed that sway to the slightest of breezes.

Leonard M. and Laurie Adkins The Linear Trail also makes its way through lush forest lands.

Snaking through a woodlands whose foliage is so dense that it deadens much of the nearby interstate’s road noise, the trail comes to a series of ponds, some created, or at least enlarged, by the numerous beavers dams restricting their outlet flow. (It’s gratifying to see that Erwin, unlike so many other municipalities, has adopted a live-and-let-live attitude toward these industrious animals.)

Goslings are lined up behind their Canada geese parents as they swim around the ponds or waddle along the shoreline. In fact, the trail has such a winged population that birders often organize guided trips here to see warblers, swallow, herons, flycatchers, kingfishers, wood ducks, teals, ospreys and many more.

It was time to take a few minutes’ break for soft drinks when the trail passed by several fast food restaurants located only a few yards from its halfway point.

After a short distance beside some industrial buildings and going by the small Kiwanis Park (with gazebo, restrooms, dog park and some colorful mosaic benches), the trail returns to its more natural state. With cattails growing on the ponds’ edges and painted turtles sunning on floating logs, several anglers had lines in the water hoping to catch a bluegill, catfish or sunfish. One couple we spoke with said they fished here regularly and never failed to catch something, most often several good-sized bass.

In the shallow water was a phenomenon I had never seen—one-foot in diameter holes created by bluegill males using their tails to sweep out the bottom sand and create a nest. After spawning happens, the females take their leave and the males continue to swim in circles guarding the eggs.

× Expand Tennessee Tourism Consider a float on the nearby Nolichucky River on a visit to Erwin.

And that sidewalk part of the trail that we had observed coming into town? Well, it was not boring after all. The openness of the city street provided views of the Nolichucky River and of the surrounding Unaka Mountains. In addition, those hot dog and hamburger sculptures that are usually mounted on the front of Pal’s Sudden Service fast-food restaurants were displayed on the lawn of the Impact Plastics building—allowing you to walk right next to them and see just how gigantic they are!

When You Go

The Walk: An easy 4.25-mile (one way) stroll through parks and woodlands bordered by streams and ponds in Erwin, Tennessee.

Getting there: For the northern trailhead, take I-26 Exit 36 onto Harris Hollow Road toward town. Immediately turn left onto Zane Whitson Road and follow it to Fishery Park. For the southern trailhead, take I-26 Exit 40 onto Jackson Love Highway toward town, turn left onto South Industrial Drive to make another left into the trailhead parking lot.

More information: A short description and a map of the trail are on visitunicoicounty.com/erwin-linear-trail.

Lodging and Shuttle

Mountain Inn and Suites (erwinmountaininn.com) is located less than a mile from the trail’s southern terminus, while employees of nearby USA Raft (usaraft.com), which offers whitewater adventures on the Nolichucky, may be able to provide a Linear Trail car shuttle if schedules permit.

Find out more about Leonard’s walking and hiking adventures at habitualhiker.com.

