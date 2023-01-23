Upcountry South Carolina: Kings Mountain National Military Park’s Easy Loop

The pervasive presence of information on this part of the American Revolution makes the distance seem even shorter.

In the ever-present quest to collect visitor stamps in her National Parks Passport book, Laurie detoured us off 1-85 for a walk in Kings Mountain National Military Park in UpCountry South Carolina. After a stop at the visitor center to watch the introductory film and orient ourselves to the layout of the park, we ascended along the 1.5-mile loop trail to the top of the mountain.

I was intrigued by the rubbery material that the park service had used to pave the pathway and said to myself, “Interesting; not only is it sort of spongy, but it also adds a bit of a spring to your step!” However, we were here to enjoy the sights and add a bit of knowledge to our understanding of American history, so I put thoughts of the pavement aside for the moment.

After English forces captured Charleston, South Carolina, in May 1780, British General Cornwallis dispatched Major Patrick Ferguson westward to recruit colonists in the piedmont region who were still loyal to, and who would fight for, the British cause. The hope was that this force could make it across the Appalachian Mountains to quell Patriot uprisings there and to recruit additional Loyalists.

Angered that Ferguson threatened to “lay waste to their country,” settlers west of the mountains—known as the Overmountain Men—marched eastward, defeating the Loyalists at the Battle of Kings Mountain on October 7, 1780. It was such a great victory for the Patriots, not only in military terms but in the way it boosted the morale of those fighting to break away from British rule, that Thomas Jefferson called it, “the turn of the tide of success.”

It’s a 200-foot gain in elevation to the top of the mountain, but we stopped so many times to read the multiple interpretive plaques explaining aspects of the battle, as well as the many markers and monuments to those who fought and died here, that we barely noticed the climb. Life-sized metal cutouts helped us place where various battle participants were on the mountain and how the opposing forces interacted. As hikers, Laurie and I are always pleased to come across a spring, and the walled-in spring on the side of Kings Mountain is the reason Ferguson camped his men here; it was the only water source in the vicinity.

Returning to the visitor center, Laurie got her 50th stamp (only about 370 more to go) and I asked about that rubberized paving material. I found that not only is it easier on the body and provides better traction, but that it is also made from recycled tires, is water permeable (it lets rainwater soak into the soil instead of running off) and is cost-effective in that it usually lasts 50% longer than concrete. My vote would go to seeing more paved trails making use of it.

When You Go

The Walk: A moderately easy traverse of the 1.5-mile paved trail tracing the events of the Battle of Kings Mountain near Blacksburg, South Carolina. Very short side trails to various monuments and displays would add no more than another .5 mile.

Getting there: Take I-85 Exit 2 near Archdale, North Carolina, and follow Battleground Road southward for 3.4 miles (entering South Carolina along the way) to the national military park entrance on the right.

More information: A map and short trail descriptions may be found on nps.gov/kimo

Want More Miles of Trail?

The 16-mile Park Loop Trail (rated strenuous) provides access to an rv/tent campground in the adjacent Kings Mountain State Park and a backcountry campsite in the national military park (registration required to hike the trail and a free permit needed to camp).

Find out more about Leonard’s walking and hiking adventures at habitualhiker.com.

