The Mountain Q&A - Tracy Swartout: 'Coming Home' to the Parkway

Tracy Swartout, the Blue Ridge Parkway’s first female superintendent, was deputy superintendent at Mount Rainier National Park, superintendent at Congaree National Park and was the southeast region’s superintendent of the year in 2012. She holds a B.A. in environmental geography from the University of South Carolina and a Master’s of natural resource management from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.

How were your childhood and work for National Parks essential to landing your “dream job” of Blue Ridge Parkway superintendent in 2021?

Growing up in Columbia, South Carolina, as an only child, I spent a lot of time entertaining myself outdoors, and with my grandparents. Both grandfathers were veterans. My parents were civil servants—my father, an air quality specialist for South Carolina; my mother, in administration for the U.S. Attorney’s office. This influenced me in two ways. I have always believed in public service and a strong work ethic. I have a lifelong appreciation for nature and the joy and meaning it brings to our lives.

What would the region be like without the parkway’s “469 miles without a stop sign”?

It was created to link Shenandoah and Great Smoky Mountains national parks, designed as a leisurely drive—connecting dozens of small communities and visitors to culture, history and experience of the region. People drive a while and stop a while—for 469 miles. Nearly 16 million people travel it each year. Driving the parkway connects you with the soul of Southern Appalachian communities.

About 40 years’ worth of infrastructure work will be completed in the next four years. How is this possible?

Investments in critical park infrastructure and operations allow it to continue to serve the nation in its important role as a driver of tourism and support local economies. Funding comes from the Great American Outdoors Act and National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund.

GAOA helps address extensive maintenance backlog in national parks and provides funding for five years. Projects include enhancements for 100 miles of roadway in both states, and replacement of the historic Laurel Fork Bridge. This will ensure the parkway is ready for its next 50 years. Projects are phased with staggered closures, allowing access to most recreation areas. This funding is about 10 times as much as is typical.

How are National Parks in the “forever business”?

On the parkway, we acknowledge we are the stewards of this place, but National Parks Service oversight represents a sliver of time in thousands of years of stewardship in our area by native peoples. This includes tribal partners’ continued good work of stewardship today.

National Parks are in the forever business since our mission is to ensure protection of resources into the future. We are uncovering stories never fully told along the parkway. This helps all people see themselves in the stories told in our national parks. We’re doubling down on efforts to research and understand diverse experiences so we can represent our history, and welcome all people now and in the future. We are more fully interpreting tribal history and stewardship, and deepening scholarship on the impacts of segregation as parkway areas were planned and operated. These histories deserve telling.

We’re also trying to show how climate change impacts are visible along the parkway and how issues such as heavy visitor use, when combined with climate-induced stressors on delicate vegetation, can be adjusted to better protect resources.

Tell us about some of the parkway’s timeless features.

Some touches that make this road beautiful include hand-built split rail fences, incredible stonework and carefully designed overlooks. Hundreds of miles of historic road corridor, trails and historic buildings are maintained by our talented, dedicated park crews. They carry on the work of preserving this place, making it enjoyable for future generations.

What do you and your family enjoy together?

We enjoy the outdoors with our dogs. Our family enjoys hiking in national forests, canoeing, paddle boarding and mountain biking. We also love camping, live music and the arts. My husband and son play and create music, and my daughter and I enjoy ceramics and quilting. Our lives are filled with art, music and the outdoors!

