The Mountain Q&A - Sandra Marra: Protecting a 2,220-Mile, 100-Year Gem

Sandra Marra is president and CEO of the nonprofit Appalachian Trail Conservancy, overseeing the world’s longest hiking-only footpath—the nearly 2,200-mile Appalachian National Scenic Trail from Georgia to Maine.

Tell us about life with your family outside of work. What do you love to do together?

My husband, Chris Brunton, and I love hiking and volunteering on the Appalachian Trail. In fact, we met while on a trail work trip. We are active in our Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, community and spend lots of time caring for our 177-year-old home. I also love cooking and visiting local farmers’ markets.

You began this role as interim CEO. Tell us about being a volunteer and Conservancy board member and where that led you. What do you like best about this work?

One of my first experiences was in my 20s when my friend invited me to volunteer at an Appalachian Trail work trip at the Blackburn Trail Center. That ignited my passion for the trail that was built and is cared for by dedicated volunteers!

I spent many years volunteering for both the local trail club and the ATC. I also worked in human resources and executive leadership, and started my own consulting group. In 2019 I joined ATC as president and CEO. To lead the organization responsible for protecting and caring for the trail is one of my greatest honors!

You’re a trailblazer. Tell us how.

Once during a job interview, I was asked how my volunteer work on the Appalachian Trail was applicable to the position. After a pause, I said: “It has taught me that anything is achievable if you stay steady and put one foot in front of the other.”

I think that perspective rings true for anyone who hikes part or all the trail and for the thousands of dedicated volunteers and ATC staff who help maintain it and conserve the critically important landscape from Georgia to Maine.

What has surprised you most in this work?

I am awed at how many people volunteer on the Appalachian Trail! We don’t talk enough about regular people doing extraordinary things—most often behind the scenes. I’ve also found that my connection to the trail changed my perspective on age. As long as you keep moving, keep striving to make a difference, you never get old.

What is your advice to someone who’s never hiked and is curious about the Appalachian Trail?

For 100 years, the trail has provided a respite from the modern world and a place of community for adventurers, seekers and wanderers. You don’t have to be a thru-hiker or seasoned backpacker to experience the trail’s transformational qualities. All you need is a good pair of sneakers and a check of the weather forecast. It’s also relatively easy to get to, with hundreds of access points within a few hours’ drive of millions of Americans.

Why is it called the “People’s Trail,” and how is this important to the ATC?

We call it the “People’s Trail” because it exists thanks to the sweat, passion and determination of countless people protecting and caring for it. We are experiencing more severe weather events like wildfires and severe storms. These threaten hikers’ safety and impact trail conditions.

Also, with our increase in visitors, we need to scale our efforts to create a more resilient trail. People will always be at the heart of the trail. By working together and staying vigilant, we can conserve the scenic, natural and transformational characteristics of this world-renowned experience. It is an Appalachian Trail Conservancy priority as we begin our second century in 2025 in service to the trail.

