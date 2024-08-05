Aquatic Wonders Await on the Upper James River Water Trail

Sponsored Content

From its origin in Botetourt County to where it meets the Maury River in Rockbridge County, the Upper James River is 64 miles of designated Virginia Scenic River — and 100% natural outdoor adventure.

The Upper James River Water Trail is a popular choice among paddlers, tubers and anglers. On some sunny summer days, groups of tubers and paddlers fill the air with the sound of laughter and old-fashioned fun. There are enough miles of scenic river to find peace and quiet. If solitude amid unspoiled nature is what you seek, on some of the less traveled river sections you’re likely to see more herons and bald eagles than people.

Twelve ideally located public access points, along with outfitters and fishing guides, make it easy to plan a trip that is perfect for you and your family or group. A short stretch of river is always a good choice for families with children. A longer, more challenging segment with a few rapids might have more appeal to experienced paddlers. A multi-day trip that includes riverside camping can also be arranged. Tubers can select a brief segment and run it twice and even have time for a delicious lunch in between.

To ensure that you have plenty of time to explore the Upper James, turn it into a long weekend getaway. Camping can be arranged along the river or at nearby campgrounds. There are plenty of hotels and B&Bs in the charming towns of Rockbridge County and Botetourt County that are not only close to the river, they are also conveniently located near great restaurants for après-paddling fun.

Did you know? The James River is the longest river that is contained entirely within Virginia.

Visit UpperJamesRiverWaterTrail.com to learn more!