The Mountain Q&A - Lisa Bottomley: Advancing America’s Scenic Drive

She grew up five minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway, and this 469-mile road has always been a part of her life. She now directs its official marketing partner: the Blue Ridge Parkway Association, working to advance the cause of “America’s Favorite Scenic Drive.”

× Expand Courtesy Lisa Bottomley

Tell us about growing up just minutes from the parkway, and what does your family enjoy doing together today?

The Blue Ridge Parkway has been a part of my life since childhood. I got to grow up a few minutes from the parkway in beautiful Alleghany County, North Carolina. We enjoyed picnics, walks, family gatherings, school outings, and it was where we often spent time with friends. I have a personal connection to the parkway.

My dad worked on its construction, and my husband proposed to me at Doughton Park. There are years of photographs with my children — from hiking to senior pictures. It has really come full circle—my being executive director of the association. There is this undeniable, deep love for the parkway. I see it everywhere I go.

How old is the Blue Ridge Parkway Association, and what does it do today?

The association has been marketing the Blue Ridge Parkway for more than 70 years, and it is the official marketing partner of the parkway.

We’re a nonprofit organization of businesses, communities and individuals who embrace our mission to serve visitors along the scenic corridor of Shenandoah National Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Our members span the tri-state region of Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and beyond. We promote our members to approximately 15 million visitors who spend $1.1 billion annually in the region.

How has your experience prepared you to keep the parkway in the public’s mind and, as you say, to “remain relevant”?

Transitioning from my role as a chamber of commerce director was almost seamless. Both are membership-funded associations, and we market our members. The parkway is a natural economic driver for the regions in North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, and these communities elevate the value of the parkway. It creates a very special synergy.

Eighteen-plus years in nonprofit work, collaborating, building relationships and marketing prepared me to meet people where they are, and assess community and business needs. Everything we do is to preserve and protect this enormous natural resource we have been given. The Blue Ridge Parkway is a melting pot of cultures, ages and ethnicities. It welcomes everyone!

You say the parkway connects with all 29 counties it runs through. Why do you believe everyone has a story to tell about the parkway?

The parkway is part of their history, growth and family experiences. It creates a sense of nostalgia and “home” as I think about my own days there — whether it was to hike or simply reflect. Its natural beauty brings a feeling of peace and connection to the outdoors and surrounding areas.

What’s ahead for 2024?

We are working on a new strategic plan, embarking on a National Scenic Byways grant that entails branding and enhanced marketing of the parkway.

This includes a redesigned website, mobile app, customized itineraries, trip-planning tools and branding for print/digital products. We’ll also create a marketing plan to promote the contiguous Blue Ridge Mountains’ scenic drive and the unique visitor experiences and services found in gateway communities.

I love the parkway. I know what it signifies to visitors and to those who grew up nearby. It’s a pretty great gig to promote “America’s Favorite Drive!”

