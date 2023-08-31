The Mountain Q&A - James Harrison: Merging the Epic and the Personal

He’s the architect of “Semester-A-Trail” and outdoor director at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia—the only college in the nation offering academic credit for a semester on the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail.

You’ve been teaching at Emory & Henry College 25 years. How did you get there by way of Memphis, and what do you love about the region?

My wife Aliese and I completed a thru-hike of the A.T. from Maine to Georgia in 1997. This amazing journey introduced us to Appalachia. We decided to leave Memphis, travel the country and see where we might settle.

We really enjoyed Damascus, Virginia, as we hiked through the town, and we returned for Trail Days celebration. Our love for the people grew, and our three-month visit became permanent. We raised our family here. Damascus is nestled in the breathtaking Blue Ridge with a rich history, trails and creeks right out your front door. It’s easy to know your neighbors and enjoy the sweet community here.

You designed Semester-A-Trail. Tell us about it.

I joined the faculty in 1998 and was surprised to find no outdoor program. I couldn’t contain my enthusiasm as I was in a love affair with the mountains. I wanted students to experience the same joy and connectedness I found in the mountains of Southwest Virginia. I started a hiking club, adding rock climbing and paddling. Student interest skyrocketed.

As I shared stories of my thru-hike, students expressed interest in long-distance hikes. Emory & Henry offers a hand-crafted, dynamic education, so many faculty and administrators helped me create an opportunity for enrolled students to attempt long sections or thru-hikes of the A.T.

Who can enroll, and what are the academic components?

Semester-A-Trail is for matriculating college students and students from other institutions. They transfer in for the program and return with earned credits and an amazing journey under their belts. Students stay on track to graduate with courses in history, environmental science, writing and civic engagement.

Courses are completed before or after the hike, so students experience the trail without carrying text books. Students arrive for spring semester for an intensive workshop that prepares them for life on the A.T. They pick from two options: Attempt the 30-day, 470-mile hike, or the 5-month thru-hike of the entire trail. Tuition includes hiking kit, shoes, trail budget and on-trail staff support.

Why do you believe these students are discovering the best part of humanity?

My A.T. journey renewed my faith in humanity. Strangers went out of their way to help my wife and me. We were invited into homes for meals and offered rides so we could resupply. We were shown love because we were vulnerable—traveling far from home. That story persists. People travel worldwide to hike and participate in this beautiful community that stretches from Maine to Georgia.

What is your overriding message to students?

Long-distance backpacking is hard. I tell students this will be harder than they thought possible and more beautiful than imagined. In the beginning, the hike is a physical struggle—sometimes grueling. As they continue, the mind and body adjust to the rigors of the trail. Hikers become attentive listeners, problem-solvers, endurance athletes, storytellers and members of a supportive and powerful community.

In the mix of it all, they might come to understand that all anyone needs to be happy and healthy is what fits inside a backpack.

