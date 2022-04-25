The Mountain Q&A - Knox White, Mayor of Greenville, SC

The mayor of Greenville, South Carolina, is a champion for the urban and the wild, and helped turn a neglected natural resource into a spectacular gem that makes this small city a national destination and a magnet for visitors.

× Expand Courtesy Knox White

Mayor White, tell us about your family and your favorite part of living and working in Greenville.

My wife, Marsha, and I have always loved going to the beautiful state parks in and around Greenville—like Caesars Head, Table Rock and Paris Mountain—to hike and enjoy nature. Even before Falls Park on the Reedy existed downtown, I took my children, Knox Jr. and Marian, to explore the riverbank and see these falls. They have a great love of nature, and our family really enjoys being in a city that values parks and greenspace.

Greenville is your hometown, and one that you say used to be a “fly over zone.” Did you imagine this small city would become a nationally ranked travel destination and a Top 10 City for Best City Parks?

I came into office in 1995 with a vision for this city. Our focus on making Greenville the most beautiful, livable city in America really speaks to creating an environment that our residents are incredibly proud of and a place where everyone loves to live.

That vision has taken shape and evolved in a way we are all very proud of. We always knew Greenville was destined for big things, but every day brings another fantastic idea or project to my desk.

Much has changed since you became mayor. Take us along this journey to discovering what you call “the heart of Greenville.”

It all began with the waterfalls in downtown. People thought I was crazy, but I just knew that if we started by removing the highway bridge that covered one of our most beautiful natural features, everything else would follow.

What do outdoor enthusiasts and visitors find today in Downtown Greenville?

I definitely encourage them to come and see for themselves! There really is something here for everyone. Falls Park, our nine-acre park in the middle of downtown, features our signature suspension bridge over the falls and stunning gardens. There’s Swamp Rabbit Trail, our popular pedestrian and biking trail that connects Cleveland Park with Unity Park—a new 60-acre park along the river featuring open greenspace, multiple playgrounds, a splash pad for kids, baseball field and more. And of course, our award-winning tree-lined Main Street is not to be missed!

What is one of the biggest surprises in your 25-plus years as mayor, and what’s next?

During COVID, I learned that Greenville already had a lot of fortifying features that many cities were struggling to create in the midst of a pandemic. We saw restaurants easily expand their already existing outdoor dining, residents enjoying our many parks and outdoor spaces, and people flocking to live here when many other cities were facing an exodus. Our focus and efforts over all these years made our city welcoming and comfortable, even when times were challenging.

What’s next? Unity Park—the most transformative project of my tenure as mayor. Unity Park fulfills a century-old promise to the residents of a previously forgotten neighborhood and connects it to the prosperity of our beautiful downtown. I hope this park will be my legacy and will bring our community even closer by giving citizens and visitors of all ages a place to enjoy together.

