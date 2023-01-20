The Mountain Q&A - Harris Prevost: Servant to Grandfather Mountain

Harris Prevost is former vice president of Grandfather Mountain and continues to serve after 50 years, saying “running the mountain was never work.” He is also newly inducted into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine—North Carolina’s highest honorary society.

Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina, a nature preserve and attraction at 5,946 feet, is also known for its mile-high swinging bridge, America's highest suspension footbridge.

You’re a long-time voice for Grandfather Mountain and its former vice president. How did it all begin?

My grandfather on my father’s side was my hero and a hero to many. I wanted to be like him, so I spent most of a day asking him questions and writing down his answers. He told me to give of my time and talents to help build up my community, not take from it.

One day while watching the news, I saw Hugh Morton, owner of Grandfather Mountain, being interviewed. He reminded me of my grandfather, and I wanted to work for him. Long story short, I did! He served on boards for many organizations and preferred being out doing things. So I ended up representing Grandfather Mountain for many organizations—19 boards and executive committees at one time, I remember. It is rewarding to be a part of a good cause. When you believe in something and love what you’re doing, it’s not work! I’m 78, but I don’t feel it.

Congratulations on being a new inductee into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine! You’re in great company with nationally known individuals. What does this honor mean to you?

Receiving this distinguished award never entered my mind. I never thought of me that way, so I’m processing what it means. It’s inspirational to see people dedicate their lives to others and serve North Carolina. I grew up seeing this kind of public service at work in my family. Maybe something rubbed off on me. I do care about and love people. Serving and making our world a better place is rewarding. I recommend it to anyone reading this.

You’ve been part of many successes at Grandfather Mountain. Share a favorite milestone that characterizes a stewardship triumph.

The triumph is Grandfather Mountain being the first privately owned entity recognized as a United Nations designated International Biosphere Reserve—a rare honor. Qualifications include being a place of global environmental significance. We have over 60 significant plants with some only found in five or fewer places on the planet. We have 16 environmental communities from hardwood forests to windblown scrub pines on the high rocky cliffs. We have ongoing research and public access. No problem there! We remain inspired by Hugh Morton, and we’re taking good care of Grandfather Mountain.

Another cause is the fight against the hemlock woolly adelgid that kills our majestic hemlock trees. I’m on the board of WNC Communities, an organization deeply involved in saving the hemlocks. We have a three-pronged strategy: inject chemicals into the base of the trees, release beetles to eat the adelgid and also plant seeds from hemlocks naturally resistant to it.

Share a Grandfather Mountain moment that resonates.

A moment that is just me and the mountain is experiencing its overwhelming rugged beauty. I never tire of that view, and I feel the beauty driving to work. Those Grandfather moments are always there. I also experience Grandfather moments with staff. We operate as a family and care for each other. This is enhanced during peak visitation when we reach down deep and do a superb job serving our guests. I’m so proud to be a part of that team for 45 years.

What’s next for Harris Prevost?

Grandfather is part of my identity. I still love to introduce myself, “I’m Harris Prevost and I work at Grandfather Mountain.” Being semi-retired, a major part of my job is serving on organizational boards important to the mountain. I especially enjoy interacting with them to make a difference in their missions. Having more time to spend with my family, friends and church means a lot. Oh, yes, I get to spend more time on the golf course! My successor, Jesse Pope, and his team are doing an incredible job of taking Grandfather Mountain to new heights.

