The Mountain Q&A - Kasey Krouse: Tree Advocate Wears Many Hats

Knoxville’s urban forester since 2012 promotes the benefits of trees while growing the region’s tree canopy. He was educated at Purdue and, with his wife, Beth, is the father of two young daughters.

× Expand Courtesy of Kasey Krouse

This former Tennessee director of the International Society of Arboriculture grew up in Indiana and calls Knoxville home. As the city’s urban forester, his robust range of experiences includes ecological restoration, invasive species control and taking tree inventory for local organizations and municipalities.

Please share your journey from Indiana to Tennessee and a favorite family activity.

I met my wife at Purdue University, and she went on to the University of Tennessee for her Master’s degree. During her time at UT, I was an urban forestry consultant with Davey Resource Group and fortunate to visit East Tennessee often. We loved the area and knew it was a place we could see ourselves living. In 2011, the City of Knoxville was developing an urban forest management plan, including hiring an urban forester. The rest is history!

We love camping in the Appalachian region. We have camped along the Blue Ridge Parkway and always find it difficult to leave. My girls share my passion for trees and love to quiz me. This summer they would sing “Let it Grow” from “The Lorax” movie. I have never seen the movie but know the song by heart.

You have passionately overseen the planting of more than 8,000 city trees in Knoxville, and you say “the more trees, the better.” Why more?

Cities are under immense pressure to provide resources and infrastructure to dense populations, often leaving little space for trees and greenspace. The trees we plant and the space we provide them greatly appreciates in value in time, where other infrastructures often deteriorate and lose value. Maintenance costs are easily offset by the benefits. Trees greatly reduce stresses that concrete and heat put on those living in the urban environment.

You describe this as a social job—“keeping trees alive for a living.” What makes a great urban forester, and do you really have a phone for tree emergencies?

Urban forestry is growing faster than a tulip-poplar (fast-growing tree)! The demand for professional arborists who can articulate the benefits of trees to the public is high.

The phone is there for all issues including emergencies. And yes, we must be available 24/7 as we live in a densely populated area of both trees and people. With increasing intensity and frequency of storms, being ready to clear a road of a fallen tree is even more important.

A successful urban forester must communicate well, have strong knowledge of trees and know which battles to choose. Decision-making is critical, and knowing how to communicate your decisions goes a long way. You also need to be good at changing uniforms quickly in a phone booth, as one minute you may be in the field treading through poison ivy and the next be presenting at a city council meeting!

How are residents and downtown businesses valuable for your work, and what is the #1 killer of trees?

Businesses and residents can be the best supporters of my work and provide feedback that helps ensure we’re working within public expectations. Vehicle collisions, uneducated decisions like tree topping, poor planting, intense development and too much love make people the number-one killer of trees in Knoxville.

Fall is your favorite season. Where are some great views?

Higher elevations provide the greatest view, but maybe not the best color. Appalachian cities have trees from both northern and southern ranges that provide great fall color. Get out to community parks. I like black gum and ginkgo trees in the fall. It’s never just one tree. A diverse population of trees makes the best experience.

What do you love most in your work?

There is a great sense of achievement at the end of the day, and typically not many ethical challenges on decisions I must make. Specifically, tree planting and pruning are my favorite parts.

