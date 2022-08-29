From the Editor: Doggies in the Snow

We’d like to celebrate dogs having fun in the snow in our November/December issue, and hope you might like to contribute.

× Expand Henry, owner of Associate Editor Liz Long, enjoys the snow only for as long as it takes him to realize it makes him wet.

There was this one time, see, next to a steep slope covered in deep, frozen-over snow, when one of the two dogs hiking with us that day lost her footing and began an uncontrolled slide down the slick-as- uh -ice side of the mountain.

To learn more about Henry Lee, owner of Contributing Editor Joan Vannorsdall, see her piece in the May/June 2020 issue titled, “Is Henry Lee a Dixie Dingo?"

The dog’s owner, who within that moment appeared to be considering whether or not to remain married to me, began scrambling almost as uncontrollably as the dog down the same slope, as if she could perhaps get below the dog and stop the slide.

She did not, of course, and the tree that did stop the dog’s slide turned out to be only a temporary terminus, as when the dog tried to climb up, she only slid further down, again yelping all the way.

It was a moment of acute stress for Gail, of illicit free comedy for me—which rendered her all the more certain that I had somehow caused the slide—and of the usual, here-now-then/now-gone-forever aftermath for the dog.

The idea of a photo or a video as the slide event unfolded certainly never came to my mind, and nor did it come to the mind of either the lady or the dog.

Nor did such a thing occur to me when, a few minutes later, we continued up the trail, with the two dogs leading as if nothing had occurred, and the lady uncharacteristically trailing. It was a gloriously frozen day and the photos would have been great.

So why are we talking about a dog in the snow here when it’s barely fall? Well, for many of us, dogs are fun, and dogs in the snow seem to be having fun—at least when not tumbling down a mountainside—and we would like to plan a celebration of dogs, fun and snow in the November/December issue.

Which brings us to the request at hand: Have you gotten some photos of your dog in the snow? We’d like to feature the best of those in the issue.

To submit photos, please go to BlueRidgeCountry.com/Snowdogs.

Thanks!

The story above first appeared in our September / October 2022 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!