Exploring 29 Falls: The WVA Waterfalls Trail

West Virginia also adds a second driving route to its Mountain Rides program.

Nicholas Moore The Falls of Hills Creek is one of 29 stops on the new West Virginia Waterfalls Trail.

West Virginia Tourism, with a strong nod to the state’s bounty of waterfalls and rural scenic drives, has unveiled its new West Virginia Waterfalls Trail, featuring 29 cascades across the state.

The program includes both famous falls—think Blackwater and Douglas—and some lesser-known gems as well, with names such as Finn’s and Drawdy.

The recommendations for those with a yen to combine waterfall exploration with a fall scenic drive include these four:

Blackwater Falls via WV 32 in Tucker County.

Cathedral and Kanawha Falls via U.S. 60.

New River Road to Sandstone Falls in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, the nation’s 63rd and newest national park.

The Falls of Hills Creek via the Highland Scenic Highway (WV 150) in Pocahontas County.

Travelers can earn prizes by signing up for the passport program: Visitors to three or more falls earn a sticker; 10-plus earns an aluminum water bottle; 20 or more falls visited brings the Waterfall Wanderer t-shirt.

For more information on the falls, themes, routes, the passport and its incentives, please visit: wvtourism.com/west-virginia-waterfall-trail

West Virginia Tourism has also worked with the state’s transportation department to add a second driving loop to its West Virginia Mountain Rides program. The 200-mile, six-hour Capitol Circle loop visits Charleston, Beckley, Fayetteville, Logan and Pineville among other stops.

The first Mountain Rides drive is the 300-mile Seneca Skyway route through the Potomac Highlands. Information on the new route: wvtourism.com/capitol-circle

