Grandfather Nature Center Doubles in Size

Wilson Center for Nature Discovery opens this spring.

× Expand Frank Ruggiero | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

North Carolina’s Grandfather Mountain is about to complete work on its new 10,000-square-foot Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, part of a new Conservation Campus. The center will offer education space, including state-of-the-art museum exhibits, three classrooms, restoration of the ADA-accessible auditorium, enhanced food service and expanded capacity for hosting conferences, seminars, receptions and community events.

Outside the center, guests will enjoy new outdoor learning spaces, including an amphitheater with terraced seating and a pavilion, as well as a new botanical garden.

Check grandfather.com for the opening date of the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery at Grandfather Mountain, which has been under construction since 2019.

