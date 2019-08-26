Walton Reunion; John & Olivia’s B & B Opens

× Expand Laurie Lane The Walton Hamner House will be a focal point of the October reunion.

Exciting news for Walton-Earl Hamner, Jr. fans: Several cast members of the show “The Waltons” are scheduled to appear at the October 25-26, Forever Friends of the Waltons Reunion. Mary Ellen Walton (Judy Norton), Jason Walton (Jon Walmsley), Ben Walton (Eric Scott) and Elizabeth Walton (Kami Cotler) are scheduled to appear.

Laurie Lane John & Olivia’s B & B is slated to open for the event.

In addition to the reunion, the grand-opening of John and Olivia’s Bed & Breakfast Inn will take place. John & Olivia’s is owned by husband and wife Kurt and Carole Johnson.

“John & Olivia’s Bed & Breakfast Inn is a Depression-era Virginia home,” says Laurie Lane, manager of the Walton Hamner house.

The inn is a five-bedroom, five-bath B & B in Nelson County, Virginia, in the community of Schuyler, boyhood hometown of Earl Hamner, Jr., creator of “The Waltons.”

John & Olivia’s rooms will feature antiques and period pieces from the 1930s, with a modern touch in the bathrooms.

For more information: Waltonhamnerhouse.com or 434-831-2017.

