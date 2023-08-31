September/October Skywatch: The Dual Appearance of the Early Fall Sky

As skywatchers step out under the starry dome this time of year, they quickly notice that the sky seems to be split into two quite different sections.

Beginning at the southwestern horizon, arcing high in the west, and dropping towards the northeast stretches the soft glowing ribbon of the Milky Way. This is always a sight to behold, even for seasoned skywatchers.

Trace this whole band while using binoculars. If you observe from a dark area such as along the Blue Ridge Parkway or at a state park, you’ll be astounded by the many thousands of stars inhabiting the star clouds that contribute to the overall glow of the Milky Way. But that is not all you will find. Look closely and you will spot many clusters of dim stars, and ill-defined fuzzy dark and bright nebulae spaced along this magnificent celestial river.

Contrast all that commotion with the muted scene in the eastern and southeastern sky. This is a quiet region where few stars are seen, even through binoculars. However, after 10 p.m., one object stands over all else (except the passing moon). Mighty Jupiter rises in the east.

