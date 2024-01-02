Jan/Feb Skywatch: Winter Milky Way - Subtle but Fascinating

A grand sight that catches every stargazers’ eyes in the summer is the Milky Way. In winter, however, it is a different situation.

From July through September, early evening skies are directed toward the central, brightest portion of our Milky Way galaxy. That is where most of the star forming regions with their associated star clusters and bright and dark nebulae lie. It is no wonder sky watchers return time and time again!

January’s and February’s evening skies point in the opposite direction, away from our galaxy’s center. While the Milky Way is present, sometimes unmistakably so, it is generally thinner, even appearing sparse in sections. And it holds fewer nebulae—with one notable exception. But it is still a worthy sight, however, for those under the skies of a clear, dark, moonless night.

The notable exception? The fascinating Orion Nebula, which appears to the unaided eye as a fuzzy star lying just outside the galactic band northeast of the bright star Rigel. But through binoculars, it yields a very different view – one of stellar pinpoints embedded in a softly glowing gaseous cloud. It is a rewarding celestial destination when you are visiting a dark sky site such as an overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway or a secluded clearing in a state park.

The story above first appeared in our January / February 2024 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!