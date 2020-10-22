Get Remote at New West Virginia Cabin

× Expand The Ranger’s Outpost Cabin: It’s a three-mile hike in to escape civilization, including electricity and running water.

A new cabin recently opened on a mountain in southeastern West Virginia’s Camp Creek State Park and Forest provides the perfect place to get away from it all. The park’s Ranger Outpost Cabin, which features rustic accommodations and a primitive, off-the-grid experience, started taking reservations this fall (2020).

Overnighters bound for the remote cabin hike a zigzagging trail more than three miles up a mountain, earning a social distancing adventure experienced by few others in modern times. Though the park entrance stands less than two miles from Interstate 77, Camp Creek State Park Superintendent Frank Ratcliffe says the Ranger Outpost Cabin is ideal for people looking to escape civilization.

“This cabin is perfect for people who want to experience what cabin life was like more than a century ago,” Ratcliffe says. “When you get up on that mountain, breathe in the fresh air and hear nothing but silence, you won’t want to leave.”

Before making a reservation, guests should note that the cabin doesn’t have electricity, running water or a kitchen. The cooking grate, fire ring, toilet, and picnic table are located outdoors. The studio-style cabin sleeps six, with four main floor bunk beds and a more private loft with a twin bed. Guests pack in their own bedding, light source, water and other items needed for an overnight stay.

Camp Creek State Park and Forest is known for its two beautiful waterfalls, sunflower fields and remote wilderness areas. With nearly 6,000 acres of forest, 35 miles of hiking and biking trails, four campgrounds, and seven miles of seasonally stocked trout streams, the park appeals to outdoor lovers.

The Ranger Outpost Cabin is open year round and can be reserved by calling the West Virginia State Parks at 1-833-WVPARKS.

