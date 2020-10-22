Protecting the Nolichucky River

× Expand The Nolichucky’s gorge, at 3,000 feet, is among the deepest in the eastern United States.

An enthusiastic cohort of paddlers, anglers, environmentalists and dozens of outdoor recreation businesses is quickly building support to protect one of the region’s hidden natural gems—the Nolichucky Gorge. They are urging Congress to designate an eight-mile stretch of the Nolichucky River as a National Wild and Scenic River, giving permanent protection to one of the last free-flowing rivers in the region.

The section runs through U.S. Forest Service land between Poplar, North Carolina and Chestoa, Tennessee, and cuts the deepest gorge in the Southeast—3,000 feet. Designation would not affect private property, and the USFS would continue to manage recreation. The river draws world-class whitewater athletes, anglers casting for bass and birders on the lookout for bald eagles, osprey and peregrine falcons. It also provides habitat for vulnerable species like the hellbender salamander, and clean water for drinking and irrigation in nearby communities.

The advocates have gotten endorsements from more than 70 businesses and organizations, including the N.C. Trout Unlimited State Council and the Obed Watershed Community Association, and more than 23,000 individuals. They hope to have a bill introduced into the U.S. Senate soon.

noliwildandscenic.org

