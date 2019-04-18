Pipestem Resort Zips it Up

× Expand Pipestem’s new zip opportunities include travel over the Bluestone River.

West Virginia’s Pipestem Resort State Park takes adventure up a notch this spring with a slate of new outdoor activities, including one of the longest zip line systems in the East.

Beginning in late spring, visitors can frolic in a new splash park, try rock climbing, tube the Bluestone Gorge and participate in guided trout fishing, kayaking, standup paddleboarding and mountain biking tours. The new activities are offered through a partnership with ACE Adventure Resort, which will provide the staff and equipment for guided activities and instruction.

The highlight of Pipestem’s 2019 additions is the opportunity to zip over the Bluestone River three times at heights of more than 300 feet. The zip line, which opens in May, features nine zips offering spectacular views. The zip lines were constructed by Colorado-based Bonsai Design, which also developed the zip lines at the nearby Summit Bechtel Scouting Reserve.

The zip line construction is just one part of the $11 million-dollar investment at Pipestem. Cabin modernizations, campground upgrades, a lakeside beach, and tram renovations are also scheduled this year.

