New Photo Books: The Smokies & The Parkway

Photo salutes shine on the micro and macro of two national parks.

Longtime contributor and friend of the magazine J. Scott Graham is releasing new books celebrating two favorite parks in the Blue Ridge region. “Blue Ridge Parkway—A Magnificent Journey” and “Great Smoky Mountains—A Magnificent National Park” are both 80-page, landscape-format presentations of Graham’s impeccably crisp color photography, along with a few notes and observations on the parks.

Graham’s three decades of photographing the region along with the COVID-induced slowdown of his business have combined to yield two beautiful, all-season looks at the two parks.

The books are available at shops in the parks, selected retailers and at jscottgraham.com.

